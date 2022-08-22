Read full article on original website
New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown
Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
The Veggie Patch offers vegetarian options at 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brings food and fun to Syracuse, but for some, food to fit their lifestyle may be a little hard to find. One food stand is combating that by offering vegetarian food options for fairgoers. The Veggie...
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
6 funky fried foods you must try at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — While deep fried Oreos, funnel cake, and fried dough never go out of style, we can always count on the New York State Fair to bring us over the top, deep-fried dishes of our dreams. Fuel your day wandering around the fair with one of these...
Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?
Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
Ready for the 2022 NY State Fair? Here are 7 notable changes you’ll see when you visit
The wine slushies are back where they used to be. So are Tully’s tenders. You can actually pet some horses. And there’s a new ride that will turn you upside down. And take note of those new smoking and security policies. These are among the things that pop...
Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the New York State Fair on opening day
GEDDES N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will attend the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Hochul is scheduled to speak at about 12:15 p.m. This story will be updated.
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
Beautiful day one of the New York State Fair, rain chances start Thursday
Central New York has been quite rainy the past few days, but clearing skies today will make for a picture perfect Wednesday in Syracuse. The beautiful weather continues through much of Thursday, before a few isolated showers will look to push off the Finger Lakes during the evening. Here's what that'll look like.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds
New York's Governor told critics to move out of New York State. A top Republican from the Hudson Valley fired back. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County...
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Here’s Where New York State Landed On The List Of Best States To Live In
Where do you think New York landed on the list of best states to live in? New York State often gets a bad wrap for one reason or another, but is it actually deserved? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best states to live in and you might be surprised where New York landed on it.
The 2022 NY State Fair opens today. Here are answers to all your questions before you go
The New York State Fair kicks off its 13-day run today, with gates opening at 9 a.m. The weather looks picturesque for day one, with a forecasted high of 84 degrees and lots of sun. If you’re planning to attend the fair, here are some answers to popular questions about...
'The Holy Oreo' is new at the NYS Fair this year
Geddes, NY — Country Corner has been at the NYS Fair for more than four decades and is debuting a new treat this year. 'The Holy Oreo' is two pieces of bacon wrapped around an Oreo and deep fried. It is then painted with Hershey's Milk Chocolate. On top of that sea salt is added with powdered sugar. It is then frozen. The cost is $4 for one or three for $11.
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
CDC Says New York State Saw the Biggest Decline in Life Expectancy
The past few years have been trying, and new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells the story. Are people in the U.S. living shorter lives? The CDC says we're in a bit of a decline. According to their numbers, New York state saw the biggest decline...
