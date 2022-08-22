ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown

Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
96.1 The Breeze

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

The Veggie Patch offers vegetarian options at 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brings food and fun to Syracuse, but for some, food to fit their lifestyle may be a little hard to find. One food stand is combating that by offering vegetarian food options for fairgoers. The Veggie...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
SYRACUSE, NY
#The New York State Fair
cnycentral.com

Are Great New York State Fair vendors struggling or staffed up?

Syracuse, NY — Employment woes that businesses face in their every day brick and mortar shops may not be the same at the fair. New York State unemployment rates dropped from 7.1% to 4.8% from July of last year to this year. Many fair vendors have relied on family and friends to staff their booths, it’s some of their businesses outside the fair that have struggled to fill vacancies.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
GEDDES, NY
cnycentral.com

Beautiful day one of the New York State Fair, rain chances start Thursday

Central New York has been quite rainy the past few days, but clearing skies today will make for a picture perfect Wednesday in Syracuse. The beautiful weather continues through much of Thursday, before a few isolated showers will look to push off the Finger Lakes during the evening. Here's what that'll look like.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Applications open Thursday for first retail marijuana dispensary licenses in New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Office of Cannabis Management begins accepting applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, or CAURD licenses, Thursday. The office previously launched an online portal for submitting applications. Through the CAURD initiative, the first retail dispensaries will be operated by people previously impacted by the enforcement...
RETAIL
cnycentral.com

'The Holy Oreo' is new at the NYS Fair this year

Geddes, NY — Country Corner has been at the NYS Fair for more than four decades and is debuting a new treat this year. 'The Holy Oreo' is two pieces of bacon wrapped around an Oreo and deep fried. It is then painted with Hershey's Milk Chocolate. On top of that sea salt is added with powdered sugar. It is then frozen. The cost is $4 for one or three for $11.
GEDDES, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
SYRACUSE, NY

