Shelli W
3d ago
It should not be this hard to get a law in the books that a majority of people support. This delay is a true shame on all who’ve added hurdles to this progress but I'm 100% confident they won't always be able to roadblock this. Smdh
Adam Nesbitt
3d ago
so people can continue to suffer, pharmaceuticals can continue to gouge the less fortunate and yet somehow gambling is legalized. 🤦♂️
Dennis Coats
3d ago
Nebraska is a failure in yet another way. The weed will be producing clouds sooner than they think everywhere in America! Get ready Nebraska, like it or not you will be living the dream sooner than you think!!!
