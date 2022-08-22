ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.

And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota

There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
HURON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Sioux Falls, SD
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux Falls, SD
Restaurants
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
POLITICS
ESPN Sioux Falls

NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tiki Bar#Rum#Food Drink#The Best Bar#The Daily Meal#Men S Journal#The Lost Luggage#Aperol#Havana Club Blanco#Waterfront Lounge
ESPN Sioux Falls

This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?

When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Nursing Shortage Expected to Get Worse

Hospitals all over South Dakota are already scrambling to find nurses to staff their facilities and now new numbers suggest that problem isn't about to get better anytime soon. Stacker has published the results of a NursingEducation.org investigation on the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from...
HEALTH SERVICES
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy