South Dakota Scores Least Student Debt In U.S.
And topping the list once again, South Dakota. Yes, the Rushmore State is making headlines again in a good way. Students who attend public college or university here reportedly have the least student loan debt. As we have heard more and more this week about President Biden's student loan plan...
The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota
There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota
Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them. In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
What is the most viewed ‘Minnesota’ Video on YouTube?
What is the most viewed 'Minnesota' video on YouTube?. If you know anything about Minnesota, you would think that the most watched video would have something to do with lakes, fishing or both lakes and fishing. However, the most viewed 'Minnesota' video may actually surprise you. When you search YouTube...
NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
VIDEO: Fly Around This Beautiful Minnesota Cathedral
The Cathedral of Saint Paul has been standing for over 100 years and is one of two domed buildings in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. The other domed building is the nearby Minnesota State Capitol. The Cathedral was built between the years 1906 and 1915 for a total budget...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
How Many Wind Turbines Are in South Dakota?
When driving across South Dakota, you'll most likely see those giant wind turbines gracing the landscape with 170 foot blades rotating on the horizon. These "behemoths of the prairie" generate electricity from wind - and we've got plenty of that in the Rushmore State. Each of the three blades on...
Did Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Life Expectancy Change in 2020?
New numbers confirm what most of us already knew - 2020 was one of the deadliest years in American history. A new report from NBC News, shows that data from the National Center for Health Statistics indicates that the average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped by nearly two years in 2020, down to 77 years from 78.8 in 2019.
South Dakota Nursing Shortage Expected to Get Worse
Hospitals all over South Dakota are already scrambling to find nurses to staff their facilities and now new numbers suggest that problem isn't about to get better anytime soon. Stacker has published the results of a NursingEducation.org investigation on the future demand for nurses in South Dakota using data from...
South Dakota’s Untapped Wind Energy Higher Than Iowa
When it comes to those giant wind turbines many people in the great plains states are of the same opinion; they don’t want their home values and views to be diminished. That said, they keep populating the open ranges of the prairie. Wind energy has been a part of...
Minnesota Is Home to the Best Sleep in America
It is perhaps the healthiest thing you can do for your body and it doesn't come in a pill, at a gym, or in a health food store. It's a good night's sleep. And when it comes to getting maximum zzzs in America, Minnesota is the place to be. The...
Sioux Falls ‘All American Blood Drive’ to Kick off Labor Day Weekend
The end of summer is rapidly approaching, and with the end of the summer months comes the "All American Blood Drive" hosted by the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank. The goal of the blood bank right now is to ensure there is a healthy supply of blood on hand in advance of the busy Labor Day weekend in a couple of weeks.
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
Staggering Student Debt In South Dakota Is Astonishing
To say that students across the U.S. are being crushed by debt is not an exaggeration. My nephew is one of those young adults battling a monster that will follow him far into his future. So when I took a look at Wallet Hub's latest study on the States with...
Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend
Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
Do You Want To Know How To Win Free Sioux Falls Chipotle?
If you're a fan of this popular Tex-Mex joint, then of course you want free food from Chipotle! However, they aren't just going to hand you a burrito and chips. You have to earn it by playing a little game. Chipotle locations across the country want to test the knowledge...
