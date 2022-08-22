ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Related
Jake Wells

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

USDA, National Finance Centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5

INDIANA – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, USDA offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, including the National Finance Center (NFC) Contact Center. All NFC applications will remain available during the holiday and payroll/personnel processing will continue as normally scheduled. As always, the NFC Operations...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana groups sue EPA over coal ash landfills no longer being used

Two Indiana groups have joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to protect people and the environment from toxic coal ash in landfills that are no longer being used. The groups say these landfills shouldn’t have been exempt from stricter coal ash rules in 2015. Coal...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
Dayana Sabatin

State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About

Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb-led Delegation advances innovation, semiconductor industry in Taiwan

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Taipei today, fostering economic and academic ties between Indiana and Taiwan. During the trip, the Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, including Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue University officials, discussed opportunities for collaboration across industry, academia and government, and established four new partnerships designed to advance innovation, high-tech industries and the economy of the future.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana WIC benefits unavailable for 3 days starting Friday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosier families on WIC (Women, Infant and Children's Program) won't have access to benefits for three days starting Friday. According to its website, WIC is updating its payment systems. It will shut down at 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) and remain offline until Monday morning (Aug. 29).
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb leads trip to Asia to strengthen economic, academic partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb landed in Taipei Sunday morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Where are the Workers?

Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Purdue joins 12-member Midwest network to advance domestic semiconductors and microelectronics

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will partner with 11 colleges and universities in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronics. The network will develop innovative solutions in higher education to best support the onshoring of the advanced semiconductor and microelectronics industries and address the industries’ research and workforce needs.
INDIANA STATE
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy