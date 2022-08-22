Read full article on original website
New cash payment coming to Indiana residents
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
Indiana politicians at Evansville gas station as part of event to slash gas prices
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some drivers in town saw some relief at the pump on Thursday. The Moto Mart on North Burkhart Road sold regular unleaded gas for $2.38 per gallon. The two-hour event was a promotion by Americans for Prosperity-Indiana. Republican Senator Mike Braun and Representative Larry Bucshon were...
USDA, National Finance Centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5
INDIANA – In observance of the Labor Day holiday, USDA offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, including the National Finance Center (NFC) Contact Center. All NFC applications will remain available during the holiday and payroll/personnel processing will continue as normally scheduled. As always, the NFC Operations...
Indiana groups sue EPA over coal ash landfills no longer being used
Two Indiana groups have joined a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to protect people and the environment from toxic coal ash in landfills that are no longer being used. The groups say these landfills shouldn’t have been exempt from stricter coal ash rules in 2015. Coal...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Stimulus Payment Updates You Should Know About
Americans have been feeling the pain of inflation all across the states right now, and more and more states are deciding to give back money to residents in the form of a stimulus check to help with rising costs. Many states have already issued payments earlier in 2022, but now other states are sending checks as well as direct deposits.
Indiana unemployed rate ticks up, further rise possible
Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked up in July to 2.6% but remains among the lowest in the nation. Further increases are possible depending on several factors, including the Federal Reserve Board’s response to inflation and the possibility of a recession, economists say. “Overall Indiana has one of the lowest...
Indiana coronavirus updates: Jill Biden tests positive again for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Holcomb-led Delegation advances innovation, semiconductor industry in Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb concluded an economic development trip to Taipei today, fostering economic and academic ties between Indiana and Taiwan. During the trip, the Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, including Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and Purdue University officials, discussed opportunities for collaboration across industry, academia and government, and established four new partnerships designed to advance innovation, high-tech industries and the economy of the future.
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
Electric Car Battery Maker Considers Building New Plant In Northern Indiana
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — An electric car battery maker is thinking about building a massive new battery-making plant in northern Indiana. Ultium Cells, LCC is a joint venture between LG Energy Solutions and General Motors to build more electric car batteries as the car industry makes a transition to making more electric vehicles. Ultium is looking to spend $2.4 billion on the new plant, making it very attractive to business leaders in St. Joseph County.
Indiana WIC benefits unavailable for 3 days starting Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosier families on WIC (Women, Infant and Children's Program) won't have access to benefits for three days starting Friday. According to its website, WIC is updating its payment systems. It will shut down at 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) and remain offline until Monday morning (Aug. 29).
Indiana, Wisconsin among most generous states when it comes to tipping
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
Gov. Holcomb leads trip to Asia to strengthen economic, academic partnerships
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb landed in Taipei Sunday morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea.
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns consumers of rising crypto-related real estate scams
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita recommends that Hoosiers proceed with caution when using cryptocurrency in any transaction involving the sale or lease of real estate. Attorney General Rokita’s Homeowner Protection Unit has recently dealt with two specific scams involving cryptocurrency and real estate:. In one scam, a...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
Purdue joins 12-member Midwest network to advance domestic semiconductors and microelectronics
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will partner with 11 colleges and universities in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronics. The network will develop innovative solutions in higher education to best support the onshoring of the advanced semiconductor and microelectronics industries and address the industries’ research and workforce needs.
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
