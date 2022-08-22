Bottled water distribution in Marion to end September 2

MARION, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the city of Marion have announced the distribution of bottled water will end on September 2.

Officials say several factors have contributed to a reduced need for bottled water, such as:

Current water supply at Old City Lake

The quantity of water provided by the Crittenden-Livingston Water District

Lifting of the Boil Water Advisory

Officials say bottled water distribution will end on September 2 at 6 p.m. A news release says the city will keep a substantial supply of bottled water in reserve in case it needs it in the future. Officials say if Marion should experience another boil water advisory or another issue, the bottled water distribution center can reopen on short notice.

The news release says Marion continues to be in a Stage 3 water conservation order. Officials ask that people keep conserving water by limiting use. Marion officials also say washing cars and filling pools are still prohibited at this time.

