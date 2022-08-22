Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
Rochester man in life-threatening condition after Dewey Ave. shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Two people were trapped in a burning home. One of them died. The other is in critical condition. The victims' names have not been released. Neighbors say the flames spread quickly.
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released. Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since […]
WHEC TV-10
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
Man shot, killed on North Street during robbery
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the corner of North Street and Durnan street for the report of someone shot.
iheart.com
Another Deadly Shooting In Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. Forty-one-year-old Rashadd Walker was gunned down at the corner of North and Durnan Streets. No one has been arrested. It is the city's 51st homicide this year.
2 shot in Rochester on Pierpont St., Garson St.
There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
niagaranow.com
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating
A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
iheart.com
Rochester Woman, Alabama Man Killed in Thruway Crash
State police say a Rochester woman was one of two people killed in a crash on the Thruway, near Pembroke. It happened late yesterday afternoon in the westbound lanes. A Dodge 3500 pulling a trailer went off the highway, went up an embankment and hit the Slusser Road overpass. Both...
WHEC TV-10
Man said his grandson was helping a friend when he was killed in Inner Loop hit-and-run
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a Canadian man killed in a hit-and-run in Rochester over the weekend is mourning his death. Their message to the driver? Turn yourself in. We are hearing from the grandfather of Anthony Trayner. The family said Trayner was trying to help a friend in need when he was killed.
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on North Street at Durnan Street
Update A man in his 40s was shot and killed Wednesday during a presumed robbery, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Original ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the corner of North Street and Durnan Street in the City of Rochester. Officers were called there shortly […]
First day of school by district in Monroe County
As people around the world enter the third back-to-school cycle after the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State has begun to put COVID-19 guidelines in the rearview mirror.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22
On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
Rochester man arrested for arson after apartment fire
After investigators determined the fire was intentionally caused by flammable liquids, police were able to apprehend the man who still had a gasoline can in his possession.
chronicle-express.com
PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
