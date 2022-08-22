ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Police investigating fatal accident in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sherriff's Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident. Police say the accident happened between a motorcycle and vehicle on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. Clover Street is closed between Lehigh Station Road and Calkins Road. Additionally, Willard Road is also...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
13 WHAM

One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Two people were trapped in a burning home. One of them died. The other is in critical condition. The victims' names have not been released. Neighbors say the flames spread quickly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Genesee County, NY
Accidents
State
Alabama State
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
City
Alabama, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released. Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since […]
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
SPRINGWATER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
niagaranow.com

NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating

A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
WILSON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman, Alabama Man Killed in Thruway Crash

State police say a Rochester woman was one of two people killed in a crash on the Thruway, near Pembroke. It happened late yesterday afternoon in the westbound lanes. A Dodge 3500 pulling a trailer went off the highway, went up an embankment and hit the Slusser Road overpass. Both...
CROSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHEC TV-10

Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
GREECE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22

On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
OSWEGO, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy