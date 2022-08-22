A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard, a passenger in one of the vehicles has died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at 3 p.m. July 27. According to the report, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry was northbound on Ashburn Village Boulevard near Waxpool Road when she rear-ended a 2013 Kia Forte. The driver of the Toyota was cited for following too closely.

ALDIE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO