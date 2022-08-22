Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Aldie Resident Dies from Crash Injuries
A month after a rear-end crash on Ashburn Village Boulevard, a passenger in one of the vehicles has died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at 3 p.m. July 27. According to the report, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry was northbound on Ashburn Village Boulevard near Waxpool Road when she rear-ended a 2013 Kia Forte. The driver of the Toyota was cited for following too closely.
theriver953.com
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
Cars damaged, person hospitalized after rocks fall onto cars on I-66 from rock quarry blast
WARREN COUNTY, Virginia — Several cars were damaged and one person was taken to a nearby hospital after rocks from a quarry blast landed on vehicles driving on Interstate 66 and Route 522 in Front Royal, Virginia Wednesday afternoon. According to Warren County Fire Marshall Gerry Maiatico, drivers started...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
Metro News
Man pleads guilty in 2021 Charles Town death; victim’s remains still haven’t been found
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Sentencing is set for early November for a man recently convicted in a Jefferson County death. C.J. Cook, 41, pleaded guilty late last week to felony counts including voluntary manslaughter, concealment of a dead body and conspiracy in the May 2021 death of James Michael Kerns at the Charles Town Motel 6.
WTOP
3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick forces 8 from apartments
A fire in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night forced eight adults living in four apartments from their homes and killed one cat, two rats and a pet snake. No one was hurt in the three-alarm fire in the three-story building at West Second and North Market streets. It took firefighters...
royalexaminer.com
Undercover sting operation at Warren County Target nets $320,000-plus and guilty plea to money laundering by Mexican drug cartel operative
Through mid-2021, a drug cartel courier used the Warren County Target store location as a drop-off spot for $320,840 in three bags of cash, according to a Washington Post article published Wednesday, August 24. However, the courier was unaware that it was undercover law enforcement there to accept the money on three separate occasions at the perhaps ironically named Crooked Run Plaza shopping center off Interstate-66’s Front Royal exit.
Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide
The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.
Drunk Woman at Cunningham Falls State Park Arrested, Kicked Police Car Windshield
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD – Maryland Department of Natural Resources officers received a call regarding a...
royalexaminer.com
UPDATE: Route 340/522 closed near I-66 interchange in Warren County
Northbound and southbound Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) in Warren County have reopened in Warren County following cleanup from a blast at a nearby quarry. The incident was reported at about 1:30 p.m. today (Wednesday, August 24) in the area of the Interstate 66 interchange. The Route 340/522 detour has been...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Alert Issued For Missing 38-Year-Old Woman Last Seen At Maryland Hospital
Police agencies in Maryland are sounding the alarms as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a 38-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week. An alert was issued by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office for Kristin Berger, who was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 at the Howard County General Hospital.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of Deputy Fire Marshal
Hagerstown, Md. (NS) – The Hagerstown Fire Department has said Deputy Fire Marshal John “Stretch” Crist died. The Department said in a social media post on Tuesday that Crist died while off-duty. We will add more information as it becomes available.
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest bank robbery suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the arrest of Ethan Smith of Fromans Road in Frederick County. Smith has been charged with the August 18 bank robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mills Drive Winchester. Smith’s father determined that his son may have been...
wfmd.com
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick
A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
Morgan Messenger
County fire companies can bill for service
After months of discussion, negotiations with county fire companies and a public hearing, the Morgan County Commission voted last Wednesday, August 17 to give fire companies the option to bill property owners for their services. First proposed in December 2021, the ordinance would allow any of the county’s four volunteer...
WJLA
After online chat, Va. man rents motel room for officer posing as 15-year-old girl: police
Montgomery County, Md. — A 34-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Maryland and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he attempted to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl, Montgomery County police said. On Thursday, Aug. 11, Jose Jimenez of McLean, Va., initiated...
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park
Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park. On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.
