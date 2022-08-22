Kids take part in Haircut with a Cop in East Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At Elexio’s Barbershop on Main Street in East Hartford, it was standing room only on Monday. In fact, it’s first come first serve for the 2 nd annual haircut with a cop.

“We showed up to a crowd of happy kids ready for haircuts,” said Elexio Lopez, Elexio’s Barbershop owner.

Whether a high-top fade, shape-up, or blowout, the kids will be stepping out in style.

“Haircut with a Cop was an awesome idea to come together and give back. It was exciting to see all the kids and how many people showed up to the event. It’s great to do it every year,” Lopez said.

In addition to a fresh new look, the students were given a free backpack with several items inside.

“We have all the things that are essential for the kids. We’ll have rulers, pens, pencils, sharpeners, folders, notebooks,” said Officer David Flores, East Hartford Police Department.

Monday is typically a day off for the barbers, but it was all about volunteering. For the men and women in blue, it’s an opportunity to build bridges in the community.

“When they see police officers, hopefully, it’s a different vibe. It’s not just you’re here to do something or take something away. You’re here to give back, you’re here to help,” Flores said.

The hum of buzzing clippers will only last a few hours on Monday, but one parent is hoping this experience will be life-changing.

“I think it goes to strengthen the communications, the trust. We’re living in some hard times, and I think this gives us an opportunity to give a chance,” said Jeffery Oquindo.

