Arte Moreno is exploring a possible sale of the Los Angeles Angels franchise, after owning the team for nearly 20 years. In a statement released on the Angels website, Moreno said: "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons. As an Organization, we have worked to provide our fans an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups which included some of the game's all-time greatest players.Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now...

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO