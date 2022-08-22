ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
The Spun

MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Freddie Freeman
Ichiro Suzuki
CBS LA

Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring possible sale of franchise

Arte Moreno is exploring a possible sale of the Los Angeles Angels franchise, after owning the team for nearly 20 years. In a statement released on the Angels website, Moreno said: "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons. As an Organization, we have worked to provide our fans an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups which included some of the game's all-time greatest players.Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now...
dodgerblue.com

2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings

When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confident Chris Taylor Will Cut Down On Strikeouts

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expecting to receive a boost to their already-strong lineup earlier this month when they reinstated Chris Taylor from the 15-day injured list. Taylor was returning from a fractured foot at the time, but since his activation, the 31-year-old has struggled at the plate, batting just .188/.278/.354 with two home runs and an 81 wRC+.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery For 2nd Time

Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery and had his right flexor tendon repaired on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the operation in Los Angeles. At the time of announcing Buehler was set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers were hopeful it would not entail Tommy John but acknowledged clarity would not be gained until the procedure was taking place.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Chant For Kobe Bryant During Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, welcoming team owner Jeanie Buss in addition to Austin Reaves and Max Christie. Fans who purchased a special ticket pack received a reversible jersey that had Clayton Kershaw on one side and Magic Johnson on the other.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves
dodgerblue.com

2022 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Justin Turner & Will Smith Help Host Ball Girls Baseball Club; Alex Vesia, Tony Gonsolin & Evan Phillips Serve At Jack In The Box

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour has been in full swing this week, and it included the team welcoming Ball Girls Baseball Club to Dodger Stadium for a women’s clinic. The non-profit organization and all-girls baseball league was founded by Allie Lacey, who is a Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Focused On Pitching To Strengths

Andrew Heaney continued his impressive season with a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch a season series win. Prior to the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the goal would be to get Heaney through five innings, but the veteran southpaw turned in six by the end of his night.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Making Adjustments While Striving To Keep Same ‘Rhythm’

Julio Urías had a streak of 10 consecutive wins snapped Monday night in a tough-luck loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed just one run over six innings. Urías held the Brewers without a hit until Luis Urías’ solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning. He took over at third base for the injured Mike Brosseau in the third inning. While Urías’ homer was effectively the difference, the Brewers scored three insurance runs in the ninth en route to handing the Dodgers their first shutout loss at home this season.
