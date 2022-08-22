Read full article on original website
Don Mattingly, Rickey Henderson reunite prior to Marlins’ game against Athletics
A reunion of two of baseball’s greats took place in foul territory at RingCentral Stadium on Tuesday.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
Los Angeles Angels for sale: 3 candidates to buy the MLB team from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels have not had much success on the diamond since Arte Moreno bought the MLB team for
New Photo Shows White Little League World Series Player Wearing Cotton On Head
A Black Little League World Series player was, indeed, not the only one wearing cotton on his head during an MLB game on Sunday night ... a new photo shows a white player had the toy stuffing placed in his hair as well. The photo, taken by someone who appeared...
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Dodgers News: Tim Kurkjian Believes 2022 Dodgers Team is an All-Time LA Squad
Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring possible sale of franchise
Arte Moreno is exploring a possible sale of the Los Angeles Angels franchise, after owning the team for nearly 20 years. In a statement released on the Angels website, Moreno said: "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the Angels for 20 seasons. As an Organization, we have worked to provide our fans an affordable and family-friendly ballpark experience while fielding competitive lineups which included some of the game's all-time greatest players.Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now...
Dave Roberts & Justin Turner Defend Dino Ebel’s Decision In Dodgers’ Loss To Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night but had a nine-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium snapped in the 4-0 loss. The series opener also marked the first time the Dodgers were shut out at home this season. While Eric Lauer got through five scoreless innings,...
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
2022 Giveaways At Dodger Stadium: Mystery Dodgers World Series Rings
When the second half of the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers giveaways schedule was announced, it included the addition of bobbleheads for Freddie Freeman (Aug. 10), Austin Barnes (Sept. 24) and Justin Turner (Oct. 4). Also announced was a mystery Dodgers World Series rings giveaway. The first 35,000 fans in attendance...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confident Chris Taylor Will Cut Down On Strikeouts
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expecting to receive a boost to their already-strong lineup earlier this month when they reinstated Chris Taylor from the 15-day injured list. Taylor was returning from a fractured foot at the time, but since his activation, the 31-year-old has struggled at the plate, batting just .188/.278/.354 with two home runs and an 81 wRC+.
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery For 2nd Time
Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery and had his right flexor tendon repaired on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the operation in Los Angeles. At the time of announcing Buehler was set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers were hopeful it would not entail Tommy John but acknowledged clarity would not be gained until the procedure was taking place.
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tommy Kahnle, Blake Treinen, Victor González & Danny Duffy Potential Bullpen Options
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of baseball’s most effective bullpens, and it may soon be getting a boost as multiple relief pitchers are out on a rehab assignment. Blake Treinen is nearing the end of his and is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 2, one after rosters expand to 28 players.
Dodgers Fans Chant For Kobe Bryant During Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, welcoming team owner Jeanie Buss in addition to Austin Reaves and Max Christie. Fans who purchased a special ticket pack received a reversible jersey that had Clayton Kershaw on one side and Magic Johnson on the other.
2022 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Justin Turner & Will Smith Help Host Ball Girls Baseball Club; Alex Vesia, Tony Gonsolin & Evan Phillips Serve At Jack In The Box
The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour has been in full swing this week, and it included the team welcoming Ball Girls Baseball Club to Dodger Stadium for a women’s clinic. The non-profit organization and all-girls baseball league was founded by Allie Lacey, who is a Dodgers...
Castellanos Goes Red Hot as Phillies Cruise to Victory Over Reds
The Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos cruised to a 4-1 victory in their series opener over the Cincinnati Reds.
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Focused On Pitching To Strengths
Andrew Heaney continued his impressive season with a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch a season series win. Prior to the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the goal would be to get Heaney through five innings, but the veteran southpaw turned in six by the end of his night.
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Making Adjustments While Striving To Keep Same ‘Rhythm’
Julio Urías had a streak of 10 consecutive wins snapped Monday night in a tough-luck loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed just one run over six innings. Urías held the Brewers without a hit until Luis Urías’ solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning. He took over at third base for the injured Mike Brosseau in the third inning. While Urías’ homer was effectively the difference, the Brewers scored three insurance runs in the ninth en route to handing the Dodgers their first shutout loss at home this season.
