WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will participate in a groundbreaking for the new Heritage Landing development park in Walker County Wednesday. Heritage Landing, facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor, will be a state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site that can be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO