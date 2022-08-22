Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
FTSE Review: ‘London For Sale’ And Cost-Of-Living Crisis Among Trends Within The Changes
The FTSE All Share Index Quarterly Review is based on closing prices on Tuesday 30th August and is due to be announced on Wednesday 31st August by FTSE Russell, with changes effective after the close on Friday 16th September. Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) looks set to vault into the FTSE 100...
biztoc.com
Hong Kong Short Squeeze Is Rising Risk for Morgan Stanley Quants
Short-selling activity was running at just under 20% of total turnover on the city’s stock market this week. “We believe the risk of short squeeze in China and Hong Kong equities is rising,” strategist Gilbert Wong said. Hedge funds and other short sellers say they’re either covering bearish wagers or planning to do so.
US News and World Report
Business in 67 Shanghai-Traded ETFs Halted by Hong Kong Typhoon Delay
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Shanghai Stock Exchange said subscription and redemption in 67 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would be halted on Thursday due to a trading suspension in Hong Kong triggered by a typhoon. The business suspension in the ETFs, which invest fully or partly in Hong Kong-traded shares, was made at...
Dollar slides as private sector activity data misses expectations
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar edged back from a fresh two-decade high against the euro on Tuesday after data showed U.S. private sector activity was weaker than expected in August, prompting bets the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive in its rate hiking cycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
Investors need to get their money into the market even in the face of Fed-driven volatility, Goldman Sachs Asset Management investment chief says
Investors should put money to work in markets when they're offering a higher yield than bank accounts, Goldman Sachs's Ashish Shah said on CNBC. Markets will be volatile as the Fed leans on data to determine policy moves, but it's better to be "buying when there's fear in the market," said Shah.
JPMorgan's long-time bull says now is the time to sell stocks to buy commodities after recent recovery
Investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks by trimming the equity exposure and buying commodities, according to JPMorgan. Long-time bull Marko Kolanovic said the decline in commodity prices is worth buying as markets see less risk of a recession. Kolanovic is still bullish on stocks in the...
TCS, owner of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, sees H1 profit drop
MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding's (TCSq.L) first-half net profit dropped to a five-year low, hit by higher funding costs and conservative provisioning, the owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff said on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Wall Street is warning that stocks are out of touch with real life economics.
Morgan Stanley and BlackRock analysts are sounding the alarm that equity valuations and market fundamentals aren't in line with one another. This post first appeared in 10 Before the Opening Bell, a newsletter by Insider that brings you the inside scoop on what traders are talking about — delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here. Download Insider's app here.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar once again after it taps a new financing source
After a new report emerged claiming Bed Bath & Beyond had secured new debt financing, shares in the company soared 15% in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond shares have soared more than 15% in pre-market trading after a new report revealed the troubled home goods retailer has secured debt financing.
2 Under-the-Radar Bank Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
If you are thinking about adding shares of financial institutions to your portfolio, you might want to look north of the border.
financemagnates.com
Siam Commercial Bank Scraps $500M Acquisition Deal of Crypto Exchange Bitkub
Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has abandoned the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Bitkub Online, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange . In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank cited unresolved regulatory issues on the part of the crypto exchanges behind its move. “Bitkub...
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
Is It Too Late to Buy MercadoLibre Stock?
MercadoLibre is reaching a size and scale that makes it very difficult for its rivals to compete.
FOXBusiness
JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September
The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
The Week's Top Stories: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Retailer Earnings, Chipmakers & More
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. Markets had a lot to digest this week. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. The National...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Stock Extends Slide After $60 Million Cohen Exit, Liquidity Crunch Reports
Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares extended declines Monday, pulling the meme-stock favorite to the lowest levels in three weeks, as investors continue to exit the troubled home goods retailer on the back of last week's $60 million sale by activist investor Ryan Cohen. Cohen's RC Ventures sold all of...
US News and World Report
Asian Stocks Mostly Higher as Markets Await Fed Chair Speech
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Trading was delayed in Hong...
financemagnates.com
BaFin Clarifies Crypto Investments Are Not Protected by Deposit Insurance
The German financial market supervisor, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) clarified on Monday that deposit insurance protection in the mainstream financial industry does not cover losses with cryptocurrencies. “BaFin now points out that crypto-assets do not fall under the protection of deposit insurance and, as a rule, the protection...
Comments / 0