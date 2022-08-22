ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Hong Kong Short Squeeze Is Rising Risk for Morgan Stanley Quants

Short-selling activity was running at just under 20% of total turnover on the city’s stock market this week. “We believe the risk of short squeeze in China and Hong Kong equities is rising,” strategist Gilbert Wong said. Hedge funds and other short sellers say they’re either covering bearish wagers or planning to do so.
US News and World Report

Business in 67 Shanghai-Traded ETFs Halted by Hong Kong Typhoon Delay

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Shanghai Stock Exchange said subscription and redemption in 67 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would be halted on Thursday due to a trading suspension in Hong Kong triggered by a typhoon. The business suspension in the ETFs, which invest fully or partly in Hong Kong-traded shares, was made at...
financemagnates.com

Siam Commercial Bank Scraps $500M Acquisition Deal of Crypto Exchange Bitkub

Thailand’s oldest lender, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has abandoned the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Bitkub Online, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange . In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank cited unresolved regulatory issues on the part of the crypto exchanges behind its move. “Bitkub...
biztoc.com

European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
Reuters

Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
US News and World Report

Asian Stocks Mostly Higher as Markets Await Fed Chair Speech

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. Trading was delayed in Hong...
financemagnates.com

BaFin Clarifies Crypto Investments Are Not Protected by Deposit Insurance

The German financial market supervisor, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) clarified on Monday that deposit insurance protection in the mainstream financial industry does not cover losses with cryptocurrencies. “BaFin now points out that crypto-assets do not fall under the protection of deposit insurance and, as a rule, the protection...
