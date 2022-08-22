ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota

There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
HURON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Sioux Falls, SD
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Des Moines, IA
Sioux Falls, SD
Restaurants
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals

By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tiki Bar#Rum#Food Drink#The Best Bar#The Daily Meal#Men S Journal#The Lost Luggage#Aperol#Havana Club Blanco#Waterfront Lounge
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
MITCHELL, SD
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair. Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.
HURON, SD
B102.7

This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls

Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
CROFTON, NE
KELOLAND TV

FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood

LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy