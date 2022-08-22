Read full article on original website
Related
DANGER: Wild Plant Growing In Minnesota and Iowa Could Kill You!
If you see this plant growing in Minnesota or Iowa make sure you, your pets, and your livestock leave it alone. It could kill you. It may look like just another flowering weed growing in your yard, field, or garden. But Poison Hemlock could kill you, your pets, and your...
The South Dakota State Fair Didn’t Start In South Dakota
There are a lot of South Dakota family traditions. One of them is the annual trip for a day or two of fun at the South Dakota State Fair. Hopping in your vehicle and heading up (or down) the highway to Huron. Getting ready for that great State Fair food. The thrilling rides up and down the midway. And who knows, you might just head back home with a big 'ol stuffed teddy bear.
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
5 of the Very Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in South Dakota
Nothing against big chain restaurants, but there's nothing better than discovering a delicious mom-and-pop place for the first time. And, as it turns out, South Dakota is chalked full of them. In fact, the very best in the Mount Rushmore State is just a hop, skip, and a jump away.
South Dakota’s Wraps Summer With These Festivals
By the time kids have settled into their daily school routine the South Dakota calendar indicates we are now looking at fall season events like Harvest Festivals, Pumpkin Festivals, and Apple Festivals, and looking for the next colors of the season. Here, you can make plans for the next family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
What is the most viewed ‘Minnesota’ Video on YouTube?
What is the most viewed 'Minnesota' video on YouTube?. If you know anything about Minnesota, you would think that the most watched video would have something to do with lakes, fishing or both lakes and fishing. However, the most viewed 'Minnesota' video may actually surprise you. When you search YouTube...
KELOLAND TV
SD man sentenced for role in January 6 capital attack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man will spend six months behind bars for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Billy Knutson will spend 12 months on supervised release. He entered the Capitol through a window and recorded video of the riot that...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota’s Walz hits rival Jensen for Holocaust remarks
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Thursday for repeated comments that equated masking rules and other restrictions the governor imposed early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Walz said such casual...
NSIC Announces 2022-2023 Championship Information
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC has announced the dates, formats and locations for the 2022-23 league championships and post-season tournaments. The NSIC sponsors 18 sports, with teams advancing to post-season tournaments in the sports of soccer, volleyball, men’s & women’s basketball, baseball, softball and women’s tennis. Championship meets are held in the sports of men’s & women’s cross country, women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor/outdoor track & field, and men’s & women’s golf. Football and wrestling regular season championships are based on regular season standings, with no NSIC post-season tournament.
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair. Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.
This Haunted Hotel Is So Close To Sioux Falls
Not to be confused with the hotel in Greece or Idaho Springs, Colorado, you will definitely want to be prepared for your stay at the historic Argo Hotel in Crofton, Nebraska. Because some say it's haunted!. Yes, haunted. Owner Frank Marsh says, "I'm more of a believer now. Some of...
VIDEO: Fly Around This Beautiful Minnesota Cathedral
The Cathedral of Saint Paul has been standing for over 100 years and is one of two domed buildings in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota. The other domed building is the nearby Minnesota State Capitol. The Cathedral was built between the years 1906 and 1915 for a total budget...
KELOLAND TV
FBN opens distribution hub in Larchwood
LARCHWOOD, IOWA (KELO) — The Farmers Business Network has had a big presence in Sioux Falls for years, but now the national company’s local footprint is growing even more. FBN held a grand opening of its new central distribution center in Larchwood, Iowa Thursday. “FBN was founded in...
Swimming In Minnesota Lakes? Watch Out For Jellyfish
Spending a day at the lake is a time for fun in the sun, especially when you're in Minnesota. The last thing you would expect to see in any of Minnesota’s “10,000 lakes” would be jellyfish. Well surprise lake visitors! Minnesota officials actually confirmed freshwater jellyfish swimming...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0