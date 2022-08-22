ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

Mountain View-area SWAT standoff ends after 30 hours, suspect behind bars

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Mountain View man who allegedly threatened neighbors with a gun over the weekend and then fired on responding officers and setting off a nearly 30-hour standoff was in custody Tuesday. Reginald Smith, 68, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Monday following the drawn-out barricade situation,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Swat
crimevoice.com

Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos

Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest – San Marcos

On 8/23/2022, at about 2:20 a.m., the victim was with two friends on a public bike trail near the 800 block of Rancheros Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The suspects, Deon Palmer (DOB 11-02-1989) and Johnnie Kousol (DOB 05-15-1978) arrived on foot and confronted the victim. During the argument, a bottle was thrown that struck victim’s dog in the face. The dog sustained a large laceration to his face. The dog was later treated for his injuries. The victim and both suspects continued to argue, and the victim was stabbed multiple times. The Victim sustained multiple cuts and punctures as a result of the physical altercation.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy