SD man killed by police after attacking relatives with machete identified
Wang is the nephew of the two women, the sheriff's department reported as it continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.
Suspects arrested in fatal Logan Heights shooting; victim identified
Two men have been arrested and a victim has been identified following a shooting that took place in Logan Heights.
kusi.com
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chula Vista, police looking for suspects
CHULA VISA (CNS) – Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both...
Driver killed in South Bay crash
A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday after her vehicle hit an electrical box in Chula Vista, authorities said.
kusi.com
Man from 29-hour SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder of an officer
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Reginald Carl Smith, the 68-year-old man accused of firing at least one round at San Diego officers, leading to a 29-hour SWAT standoff, has an arraignment on Wednesday Aug. 24. Officers entered the 68-year-old man’s home around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 22 and took him...
kusi.com
Mountain View-area SWAT standoff ends after 30 hours, suspect behind bars
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Mountain View man who allegedly threatened neighbors with a gun over the weekend and then fired on responding officers and setting off a nearly 30-hour standoff was in custody Tuesday. Reginald Smith, 68, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Monday following the drawn-out barricade situation,...
Security video shows teens attacking 7-Eleven store worker during theft
SAN DIEGO — A group of teenagers in the South Bay punched a 7-Eleven employee in the face and then slammed her back into a candy rack, causing puncture wounds. Now the store’s owner is releasing a video of the incident, hoping their parents will see what happened and talk to their kids before the violence escalates any further.
Suspect shot, killed by police after lunging at officer: SDSO
A suspect in an attack that left two injured was fatally shot by San Diego police Tuesday after lunging at an officer, authorities said.
Tips Sought After Fatal Shooting Victim Dropped at Chula Vista Hospital, $1K Reward Offered
San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the weekend shooting of a San Diego man, a Chula Vista Police Department spokesman said Tuesday. Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a gunshot victim being dropped off at...
Man arrested after Molotov cocktails found in car in North County
A man suspected of having six Molotov cocktails, a flare and a container of gasoline in his car in Fallbrook was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
San Diego police officer shoots and kills machete attack suspect
According to an SDPD watch commander, a call about a mental health incident came in around 8:11 a.m.
crimevoice.com
Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
Husband suspected of fatally shooting wife in East County home
A man suspected of shooting his wife to death Monday in an El Cajon home was arrested, authorities said.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
NBC San Diego
Friend: El Cajon Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Mother of His 9 Kids Is a ‘Good Guy'
Shock and confusion are words one man used to describe his feelings over allegations that his friend — Abdulhannan Al Wari — shot and killed his wife while the couple’s nine children were home. The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in...
Man Convicted of Murder for Striking Man With Wrench at Rolando 7-Eleven
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim’s death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury also found 29-year-old John Cowan Patch guilty of assault with a...
Office Depot fire in East County causes $1M in damage
Firefighters Wednesday battled a fire at an Office Depot in La Mesa that caused over $1 million in damage, first responders said.
Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting
A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a...
Two Suspects Jailed for Stabbing Man, Throwing Glass at Dog’s Face in San Marcos
Two men were arrested Tuesday in an early morning stabbing in San Marcos that sent a man and a dog to hospitals. Johnnie Kousol, 44, and 32-year-old Deon Palmer were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals and conspiracy. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrest – San Marcos
On 8/23/2022, at about 2:20 a.m., the victim was with two friends on a public bike trail near the 800 block of Rancheros Drive, in the city of San Marcos. The suspects, Deon Palmer (DOB 11-02-1989) and Johnnie Kousol (DOB 05-15-1978) arrived on foot and confronted the victim. During the argument, a bottle was thrown that struck victim’s dog in the face. The dog sustained a large laceration to his face. The dog was later treated for his injuries. The victim and both suspects continued to argue, and the victim was stabbed multiple times. The Victim sustained multiple cuts and punctures as a result of the physical altercation.
