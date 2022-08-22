ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Three Reasons Why Tennessee Football Could Overachieve In 2022

There’s more optimism around the Tennessee football program entering this season than there’s been since the 2016 Vols entered the season ranked in the nation’s top 10. Josh Heupel enters his second season with eight returning starters on offense — including quarterback Hendon Hooker —and seven returning starters on defense.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'

Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit

Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Players Discuss Final Stages of Training Camp

Three Tennessee players met with the media on Wednesday in Knoxville after the Vols’ morning practice. With Tennessee wrapping up training camp and the season knocking on the door, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers, and Jimmy Holiday all spoke about where the team is in terms of getting ready for the reason.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football’s five biggest concerns for 2022

Fall camp is over, and excitement is in the air surrounding Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach of Tennessee football. However, you can’t let the excitement cloud certain undeniable facts. The Vols were 7-6 last year, just barely over .500, and they entered the offseason with plenty of issues they needed to address.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022

247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rick Barnes
rockytopinsider.com

Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play

For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Bowl Projections Ahead Of 2022 Season

Tennessee is nine days away from kicking off its 2022 football season against Ball State inside the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium. There’s optimism around the Vols entering Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach. Tennessee overachieved a season ago, posting a 7-5 regular season record. Improvement on the field could send Tennessee to its best bowl game is years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News

Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
MARYVILLE, TN
franchising.com

Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets

Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions

A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
KNOXVILLE, TN

