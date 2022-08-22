Read full article on original website
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
247Sports makes 2 extremely encouraging predictions for Tennessee Vols in 2022
247Sports recently made two predictions for the Tennessee Vols in 2022 that fans will find extremely encouraging. One of 22 “bold predictions” that 247Sports made this week for the 2022 college football season is that Tennessee will break two losing streaks this season. They have the Vols beating...
Three Reasons Why Tennessee Football Could Overachieve In 2022
There’s more optimism around the Tennessee football program entering this season than there’s been since the 2016 Vols entered the season ranked in the nation’s top 10. Josh Heupel enters his second season with eight returning starters on offense — including quarterback Hendon Hooker —and seven returning starters on defense.
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'
Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
Four-Star Athlete Schedules Tennessee Visit
Georgia athlete KingJoseph Edwards is visiting Tennessee for the Akron game on Sept. 17, the four-star recruit announced Tuesday night. On top of his first name actually being KingJoseph, Edwards is one of the top players in the class of 2024 as he enters his junior year at Buford High School.
WATCH: Tennessee Players Discuss Final Stages of Training Camp
Three Tennessee players met with the media on Wednesday in Knoxville after the Vols’ morning practice. With Tennessee wrapping up training camp and the season knocking on the door, Hendon Hooker, Trevon Flowers, and Jimmy Holiday all spoke about where the team is in terms of getting ready for the reason.
Tennessee football’s five biggest concerns for 2022
Fall camp is over, and excitement is in the air surrounding Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach of Tennessee football. However, you can’t let the excitement cloud certain undeniable facts. The Vols were 7-6 last year, just barely over .500, and they entered the offseason with plenty of issues they needed to address.
247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022
247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play
For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
Tennessee OC Alex Golesh comments on state of Vols RB room after departure of Lyn-J Dixon
Running back Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, after a short 18 days with the Vols. Dixon is quite familiar with the transfer portal, with Tennessee being the third program he has departed from since the end of the 2021 season, per 247Sports. “It would be the same...
Tennessee Football Bowl Projections Ahead Of 2022 Season
Tennessee is nine days away from kicking off its 2022 football season against Ball State inside the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium. There’s optimism around the Vols entering Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach. Tennessee overachieved a season ago, posting a 7-5 regular season record. Improvement on the field could send Tennessee to its best bowl game is years.
Tennessee names first new voice of Lady Vol basketball since 1999
When listeners tune their radios to the Lady Vol basketball games this season, they'll hear a new voice for the first time in over 20 years.
WATCH: Tennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh Talks Simulated Week, Final Training Camp Prep
After the Vols’ practice wrapped up on Tuesday morning, Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh spent a few minutes talking with the media in Knoxville. With training camp winding down and the season’s start just over a week away, Golesh spoke about the final preparations that Tennessee is doing and the last steps to climb in camp.
SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News
Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets
Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions
A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
