ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

By Colin A. Young
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ4yn_0hQgJUNJ00

BOSTON (SHNS) – A few months ago, Gov. Charlie Baker said he wanted to test the “mythology out there” that heat pumps aren’t a realistic heating alternative for single-family homes in a cold weather climate like Massachusetts has by having his home evaluated as a potential electrification candidate.

The “mythology” that the governor was talking about in April is more about whether a heat pump, which transfers heat from the ground or air indoors, can effectively warm old New England homes like the 140-year-old one that Baker owns in Swampscott. But when he had experts out to take a look, he saw first-hand another one of the barriers to electrification — the cost.

“Our house was all radiators when we moved into it; it was built in 1880, OK? We’ve converted more than half of it to forced hot air, OK? I had people come to tell me what it would take to sort of replace the rest of the radiators with heat pumps — it was eye-popping,” Baker said Thursday on GBH’s Boston Public Radio after co-host Margery Eagan mentioned the cost of a heat pump.

Massachusetts has committed to reduce carbon emissions by at least 33 percent by 2025, at least 50 percent by 2030, at least 75 percent by 2040 and at least 85 percent by 2050, with tag-along policies required to get the state to net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state’s primary strategy for meeting those requirements.

The governor made a pitch on GBH for one of the main features of his most recent climate legislation — a massive energy innovation fund seeded with American Rescue Plan Act money — and said he thinks the clean energy world needs to take a page from the COVID-19 response playbook to speed up technological advances that will help bring down the costs of electrification.

“The simplest comparison I can make to this is what really got us out of COVID wasn’t rules and regulations and requirements and orders, OK? It was vaccines, right, built off of years of people studying and figuring out how to do MRA and getting it done in a very short period of time,” Baker said. “Innovation has to be part of the answer here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 19

Neil Andrew
3d ago

I have my epa license and nh gas fitter license. I will not install a heat pump as a main heat source in New England. For A.C only its perfect! Still expensive today. costs have gone up over 30%

Reply
8
The Associated
2d ago

Oh my,oh my! Let’s not even begin with electricity. As of right now we got,Distribution charge,Transition charge,Transmission Charge,Revenue Decoupling Charge,Distributed Solar Charge,Renewable Charge,Energy Efficiency! Can you all imagine what charges will be added when we run 100% on clean energy? !🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Reply
6
FoodGuy
3d ago

wait for the increase in energy costs that consumers will end up paying to upgrade the grid.

Reply
8
Related
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swampscott, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Swampscott, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Gbh#Boston Public Radio
WCVB

Severe storms possible in parts of Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON — Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across Massachusetts and New England on Friday afternoon, with the potential for torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and hail. StormTeam 5 has labeled Friday an Impact Weather Day in Massachusetts. "We've got morning sunshine but afternoon thunderstorms and some of these storms...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy