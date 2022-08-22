ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say

Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
