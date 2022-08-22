Read full article on original website
Police: Philadelphia man fatally shot in Atlantic City
PHILADELPHIA - The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City. According to authorities, the shooting happened on Thursday around 12:06 a.m. Officials say officers from the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter Alert near the 1300 block of...
'It's disgusting': Uptick in anti-Semitic propaganda has South Jersey communities worried
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Disturbing finds in multiple South Jersey communities as hateful messages are left on people’s driveways. Those who found the messages say they’re disgusted. That hate has no home in their neighborhoods. Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the incidents to...
Antisemitic flyers thrown on lawns in N.J. towns, police say
Police in two towns were searching for the people responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers around neighborhoods over the last few days. The flyers were first reported by the Brigantine Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The department said bags containing “antisemitic literature” were thrown on properties throughout the city during the overnight hours.
'Bullets everywhere': Neighbors describe deadly quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia
A deadly quadruple shooting was part of spate of daytime shootings across Philadelphia. Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in four different shootings that happened within an hour. Witnesses and neighbors described the chaos when police say a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a group of men sitting on a Philadelphia street corner.
ATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED
Today the Little Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department Motorcycle Unit, along with several other agencies, assisted with the 2022 Atlantic City Air Show which was a huge success.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in rash of daytime shootings across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A rash of broad daylight shootings across Philadelphia on Tuesday left at least two people dead and six others injured. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to four different shootings in different parts of the city between 3:40 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. Authorities say a 40-year-old man...
Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street. Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the...
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
Couple hospitalized after being attacked by their dog in Hunting Park, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a dog attack that left two people in the hospital early Thursday morning. Authorities say 25th District officers responded to the area of N 5th Street and W Venango Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a person down. Chief Inspector...
Double shooting in Mayfair leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a double shooting in Mayfair. According to police, officers received a 9011 call reporting gunshots at Charles Street and Magee Avenue early Thursday morning. Officials say officers found a crime scene with six shell casings on the...
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
Video: Suspect caught on camera shooting man during brawl in Chinatown
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
Several antisemitic flyers found in NJ neighborhood; police believe there are hundreds of them
Residents in Brigantine have come across flyers in town that contain antisemitic messages.
Decades-Old Deli & Pizzeria Shutters In South Jersey
A popular deli and pizzeria is closing after 40 years. Masso’s Deli & Pizzeria, at 11 Lakeview Drive North in Gibbsboro, closed its pizzeria on Sunday, Aug. 21. Its ice cream section will close on Sunday, Aug. 28. There was an outpouring of support and goodbyes on Facebook. Masso’s...
Attempted carjacking suspect shot with own gun after victim gains control in Philadelphia driveway
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting where an attempted robbery victim gained control over a suspect and shot him. According to police, the attempted robbery occurred on the 8000 block of Rodney Street in a driveway at 11:24 a.m. Authorities say a 69-year-old man was unloading...
Gloucester Police Urge Residents to Share Doorbell Video, Tips of Suspicious Activity
Gloucester Township, NJ – Is there something strange in the neighborhood? You shouldn’t be afraid...
Philadelphia playground shooting: Police release new video of suspect chase that ends in crash
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new video showing the end of a police chase after a shooting near the Shepard Recreation Center. Police say nearly 100 shots were fired on August 16 on the 400 block of North 57th Street. According to officials, responding officers found five...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Man shot multiple times and killed in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington section Monday night. Officials say police responded to reports of a shooting Monday, just after 7:15 p.m., on the 3200 block of H Street. When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Shakir Taylor suffering from multiple gunshot...
