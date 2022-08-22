OOLITIC – The traffic signal and a boat was damaged after an incident Tuesday at 7:18 p.m. at the 4-way intersection of State Road 37 and Main Street in Oolitic. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 36-year-old Cody Moore, of Bedford, was driving a 2002 Ford F-550 pulling a trailer with a houseboat on it and traveling north on State Road 37. Moore passed under the cables that held up the traffic signals for the southbound lane of traffic.

