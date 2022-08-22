ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Road closure moving north on State Road 235 in Jackson County

JACKSON CO — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Pacing Inc. plans to reopen State Road 235 near County Road 600 West in Jackson County by end of day on Friday, August 26, following a box culvert replacement that began earlier this month. When the first structure opens, crews...
wbiw.com

Houseboat snags Oolitic traffic light on State Road 37, damage results to both

OOLITIC – The traffic signal and a boat was damaged after an incident Tuesday at 7:18 p.m. at the 4-way intersection of State Road 37 and Main Street in Oolitic. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 36-year-old Cody Moore, of Bedford, was driving a 2002 Ford F-550 pulling a trailer with a houseboat on it and traveling north on State Road 37. Moore passed under the cables that held up the traffic signals for the southbound lane of traffic.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 25, 2022

2:00 a.m. John Tegarden, 44, Bedford, possession of meth. 2:45 p.m. Alicia Diviney, 22, Michigan City, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:47 p.m. Bridget Fisher, 52, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, OWI endangerment...
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Heads up, drivers: More paving starts this week

Paving on Owl Creek Road is expected to start this week, kicking off three weeks of scheduled road improvements on four other county roads. Crews will be out on Owl Creek Road starting tomorrow, Aug. 25. Paving will continue until Aug. 27, according to E&B Paving. In June, the Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Fire Department fighters battle apartment at Cambridge Square Apartments

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Cambridge Square Apartments Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. at Cambridge Square Drive. Firefighters quickly evacuated the surrounding apartments while other firefighters worked at extinguishing the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze that started...
WTHR

Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Sahm’s fire appears to be an accident

PENDLETON — The cause of an early morning fire at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue on Saturday remained under investigation at press time, but the preliminary finding is that it was accidental, Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said. The fire department received the first call about the after-hours fire at...
PENDLETON, IN

