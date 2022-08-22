Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Road closure moving north on State Road 235 in Jackson County
JACKSON CO — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Pacing Inc. plans to reopen State Road 235 near County Road 600 West in Jackson County by end of day on Friday, August 26, following a box culvert replacement that began earlier this month. When the first structure opens, crews...
wbiw.com
INDOT to study possibilities, connections, and future of Indianapolis’ urban interstates
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation today introduced ProPEL Indy, an initiative to evaluate I-65 and I-70 inside the I-465 loop to update and maintain those corridors for the future. With development and growth in the downtown area and surrounding historic neighborhoods, the areas near I-65 and I-70...
wbiw.com
Houseboat snags Oolitic traffic light on State Road 37, damage results to both
OOLITIC – The traffic signal and a boat was damaged after an incident Tuesday at 7:18 p.m. at the 4-way intersection of State Road 37 and Main Street in Oolitic. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 36-year-old Cody Moore, of Bedford, was driving a 2002 Ford F-550 pulling a trailer with a houseboat on it and traveling north on State Road 37. Moore passed under the cables that held up the traffic signals for the southbound lane of traffic.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 25, 2022
2:00 a.m. John Tegarden, 44, Bedford, possession of meth. 2:45 p.m. Alicia Diviney, 22, Michigan City, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:47 p.m. Bridget Fisher, 52, Mitchell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated on a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, OWI endangerment...
bcdemocrat.com
Heads up, drivers: More paving starts this week
Paving on Owl Creek Road is expected to start this week, kicking off three weeks of scheduled road improvements on four other county roads. Crews will be out on Owl Creek Road starting tomorrow, Aug. 25. Paving will continue until Aug. 27, according to E&B Paving. In June, the Brown...
wbiw.com
State Road 42 project in Mooresville switching to Phase Five of construction
MORGAN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new section of State Road 42 (High St.) is closing from Madison Street to South Street. This closure will last through the end of October, weather permitting. The official detour follows S.R. 67 to S.R. 39 and back to...
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
1 dead, 2 injured in I-465 crash on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash on an I-465 ramp on Indy’s west side Thursday morning. The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street. Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation found that a SUV was headed southbound on […]
cbs4indy.com
19-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Hancock County
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday evening after being hit on her bicycle in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department says Haylee Scott of McCordsville was riding her bike on County Road 800 North at around 9:11 p.m. when she was hit by the driver of a Nissan Altima.
Man dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indy's southwest side
A man has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.
wbiw.com
Single-vehicle accident claims a man’s life and leaves two with serious injuries
INDIANA – A single vehicle crash has claimed a man’s life and left two others seriously injured. This morning, around 5:15 a crash occurred on the ramp from southbound I-465 to Washington Street on the city’s westside. When troopers arrived personnel from the Wayne Township Fire Department,...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested on multiple charges after driving over the curb at a fire scene
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday after she drove her Equinox over the curb at a fire scene and onto the grass. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, Bedford Police officers were assisting the Bedford Fire Department at a working fire at Cambridge Square. On...
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Department fighters battle apartment at Cambridge Square Apartments
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of a fire at Cambridge Square Apartments Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. at Cambridge Square Drive. Firefighters quickly evacuated the surrounding apartments while other firefighters worked at extinguishing the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze that started...
City of Carmel planning to improve infrastructure as growth continues
The City of Carmel says its population is on track to reach 160,000 people within the next decade. To keep up, officials are sticking with the plan to use roundabouts to keep things flowing.
wbiw.com
Bedford Firefighters battle house fire early Tuesday morning on 12th Street
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of 12th Street at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived they found the fire at the back of the home and the inside of the home filled with smoke. According to Bedford Fire Chief...
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
WISH-TV
Report of shooting near Johnson County bus stop prompts reaction from schools
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Police activity Thursday morning near a bus stop in Johnson County has prompted school districts in the area to take action. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation, which is headquartered in Whiteland, sent a safety alert to parents at around 7:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at a bus stop in the area.
Fox 59
Woman dies after being struck by a tractor in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N. Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a...
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
pendletontimespost.com
Sahm’s fire appears to be an accident
PENDLETON — The cause of an early morning fire at Sahm’s Smokehouse Barbecue on Saturday remained under investigation at press time, but the preliminary finding is that it was accidental, Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said. The fire department received the first call about the after-hours fire at...
