Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
Gunman opens fire on family gathering, kills 1, injuries 3
Milwaukee police are investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a quadruple shooting Wednesday night. Simultaneous to the shooting was a two-alarm fire, MPD said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Burnham shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a fatal shooting on the city's south side Thursday, Aug. 25. FOX6 News was at the scene near 14th and Forest Home, where police said the victim, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The shooting remains under...
wtmj.com
Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside
A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
36-year-old woman killed in house fire, ruled a homicide
The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person has died following a garage and house fire Thursday morning.
One killed in shooting near 60th and Port
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide near 60th and Port.
WISN
Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others
MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
WISN
Milwaukee man shot to death on city's south side
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was killed Thursday afternoon on the city's south side. It happened about 12:43 p.m. near South 14th Street and West Forest Home Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot to death, police said. Police are trying to determine the identity of the shooter. Anyone with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milwaukee man shot during robbery near 27th and Brown
A Milwaukee man was shot during a robbery near 27th and Brown on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Shots fired near Kopps Custard, suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting investigation; 45th and North in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument led to gunfire near 45th and North Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. The shooting victim, a 53-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is...
Police chase involving stolen vehicle results in two arrests
Brookfield police said two suspects, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been arrested following a police pursuit Tuesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old boy shot at Sherman Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park on Tuesday. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened shortly before 6 p.m.
Man who escaped custody and injured Milwaukee officer charged
A man has been charged after prosecutors say he escaped police custody and injured an officer earlier this month.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said its Kenosha Drug Operations...
WISN
Waukesha parade suspect wants jail cell evidence, interrogation tapes suppressed
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The suspect in the Waukesha parade tragedy will be in court Thursday and Friday for motions hearings. Waukesha County prosecutors say Darrell Brooks killed six people last November when he drove his SUV through the Christmas parade. More than 70 others were hurt. Brooks' trial is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
WISN
Mukwonago police searching for two missing 14 year olds
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Village of Mukwonago police say they looking for two missing 14 year olds: Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley. The mother of the missing girl, Zara, said the last time she spoke to her daughter was around 8 p.m. Monday. Sandra Kos thought her daughter was going...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Burlington theft, man wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole cash, gift cards and a driver's license from an office at Burlington near 124th and Capitol. The theft happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man got away with $200 in cash, $7 in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grandfather killed by speeding, 'reckless' Milwaukee driver, records show
Two sisters have a message for reckless drivers after their father was killed in a crash in Milwaukee near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12. Court records say the driver that hit their dad was going 59 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Comments / 0