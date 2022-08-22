Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
elizabethton.com
Breaking: Authorities identify suspect in Dry Branch Road car fire, death
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Brandon Clay Carrier, who has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Officials have been investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening...
THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Carter County sheriff investigating after suspected human remains found in burned car
STONEY CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after they found what they believe to be human remains inside of a burned vehicle in Carter County Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in […]
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
Morristown toddler identified by mother after fatal incident
A Morristown toddler who was killed when a car crashed into a home last Saturday has been identified by his mother.
Johnson City Press
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Kingsport Times-News
Three charged with assault in separate Hawkins incidents
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with three separate incidents of assault.
wcyb.com
Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
WATE
Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
newstalk987.com
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
SCSO: 1 injured in crash involving car, dump truck on Bloomingdale Road
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Bloomingdale Road. Sheriff’s office investigators determined that a Mercury Milan driven by Jordan Hawn, 32 […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
elizabethton.com
Update: Possible human remains found after car fire in Stoney Creek
Officials are investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening hours, Carter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the fire was extinguished, and what is believed to be human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body
A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
Johnson City Press
Investigators claim murder suspect beat victim for three days
NORTON – The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the Saturday death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
