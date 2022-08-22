ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

THP: Suspect arrested after 22-mile pursuit on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending against a suspect following a police chase in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul following too closely late Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 northbound around the 18-mile marker. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man

He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by WATE’s sister station WJHL. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Behind The Badge: Black Sheep Bail Bonding

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn--A retired law enforcement officer and his partner have started a new bail bonding company in Sullivan County. Retired Sullivan County captain Mark Ducker and Jonathan Reed started Black Sheep Bail Bonding in May. The two worked together in the bonding business for a few years, but decided...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
TAZEWELL, TN
WJHL

SCSO: 1 injured in crash involving car, dump truck on Bloomingdale Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Bloomingdale Road. Sheriff’s office investigators determined that a Mercury Milan driven by Jordan Hawn, 32 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

THP: Man hit teen with truck and did not stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit and run of a teen. On Sunday, a 14-year-old was hit by a red GMC pickup truck on Harrison Ferry Rd. in Jefferson County, according to THP officials. The driver, who was described as an older man with a beard and long hair, did not stop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Update: Possible human remains found after car fire in Stoney Creek

Officials are investigating what appears to be human remains found after a car fire in Stoney Creek. On Tuesday, in the late evening hours, Carter County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton. Prior to deputies’ arrival, the fire was extinguished, and what is believed to be human remains were found inside the vehicle, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body

A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
NORTON, VA
Johnson City Press

Investigators claim murder suspect beat victim for three days

NORTON – The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the Saturday death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA

