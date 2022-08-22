Read full article on original website
2 dead after SUV crashes off bridge into Iowa creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – UPDATE: The two who died as well as three others injured after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Davenport Monday were identified as a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. Authorities said there was a report of an SUV in Duck Creek Monday night. The vehicle had […]
Police investigate shooting on I-380 in Cedar Rapids, no injuries reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting they say happened on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday. Police said it happened at about 5 p.m. in the area of I-380 and H Avenue. Investigators said witnesses told them someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the...
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91% of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing one is found.
Iowa City Police Say Supposed Victim Was Part of Robbery
The Iowa City Police Department has announced the arrest of two men in connection to a robbery early Tuesday morning in the city. Tuesday morning, August 23, at just after 1:10 a.m. Iowa City Police were called to the Kum & Go store at 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. (store photo above) for the report of a robbery. Witnesses told officers that, although the suspect didn't show a firearm, the person had threatened to shoot the store clerk. The Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) released this photo of the suspect to the media Tuesday morning.
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Man dead after being hit by train in eastern Iowa
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train.
Iowa Alert: DNR Looking for Answers After Finding Deceased Dog
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help after a terrible discovery. Sunday afternoon, an officer with the Iowa DNR was patrolling the area around Concord Street and Wapello Avenue in Davenport when they came upon something awful. A kennel had been discarded in the woods near the Interstate 280 bridge, with a number of toys inside. Also inside the kennel was a deceased dog, wrapped in a shower curtain.
Uvalde police chief fired
Eastern Iowa high school football teams prep for clash at Kinnick Stadium. On Friday, two eastern Iowa high school teams will play at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the first time since the 1980's. Updated: 5 hours ago. A technology company says it wants to buy Flexsteel Industries, headquartered...
Vehicle pursuit ends at edge of Cedar Rapids
Dubuque School Board endorses plan to sell soccer fields to Arizona company. The Dubuque Community School Board supports the idea of selling soccer fields to a private company in Arizona over a local nonprofit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Everyone who now sought funds from the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program...
Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man
Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
School bus crash in Iowa sends student, two drivers to the hospital
BENNETT, Iowa (KCRG) — A Bennett Community School District school bus and another vehicle collided, sending one student, the bus driver and the driver of the second vehicle to the hospital in Cedar County on Tuesday morning. The Bennett Community School District superintendent confirmed the crash, which comes on...
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Cedar Rapids man arrested on attempted murder, drug and weapons charges
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man who was arraigned on 13 charges Thursday, including attempted murder. Officers arrested 38-year-old Bernick Brown Wednesday afternoon. Police said there were multiple warrants for his arrest, including domestic assault, assault on an officer, and related to drugs. Police said...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets a rare training opportunity
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire Department first responders were life savers Wednesday with victims who seemed all too real. Simulation In Motion-Iowa brought one of its three mobile training units to Cedar Rapids Fire Department. There first responders had hands-on training with mannequins that could drool, sweat, and talk to the paramedics.
Work continues at Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library after fire, no reopening date set
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Public Library said it is still working on cleaning and making things safe for reopening after a fire in July. No official date for the library’s reopening has been announced yet, but library staff said the work continues daily. Previously, library staff...
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
Anamosa Fire Dept. to end can collection services over health and safety concerns
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa Fire Department said it is ending its can collection services on Sunday after a recent near injury due to the discovery of a hypodermic needle among the donations. In a Facebook post, the department said the financial loss from shutting down the collection services...
