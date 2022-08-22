PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that. Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.

