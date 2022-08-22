Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf troll PGA Tour with damning, 17-word statement
It didn't take too long for LIV Golf to hit back after the PGA Tour announced unprecedented changes for 2023-2024. Some of those changes include simply mind-boggling increases to prize purses with the announcement of elevated events for "top players". There is guaranteed money for PGA Tour members. Tiger Woods...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman ROASTS Jay Monahan over new PGA Tour changes
Greg Norman has taken to his Instagram page to roast Jay Monahan with a meme after seeing the PGA Tour increase prize money at 12 "elevated events" to match those of the LIV Golf Tour. Earlier today ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship that will determine the winner of the...
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship
It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf transfer talk is a "giant pain in my ass" - Trevor Immelman
International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman has told GOLF's SubPar podcast hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz that all the LIV Golf rumours have proven a "giant pain in the ass" ahead of his preparations for the biennial contest next month. As it stands, Immelman will be without Louis Oosthuizen,...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour
Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
GolfWRX
‘He’s tried to cancel me for years’ – DECADE Golf creator reveals history of feud with Brad Faxon
Earlier this month, Scott Fawcett, who is the founder of the DECADE Golf system that many professional golfers use, got in a Twitter dispute with Justin Thomas after criticizing the NBC broadcast team of Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon during Will Zalatoris’ win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Yardbarker
Greg Norman takes jab at PGA Tour commissioner with meme
PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that. Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new multi-million pound stadium-style event as PGA Tour bite back at LIV Golf rivals
TIGER WOODS and Rory McIlroy are to blast golf into the future after announcing a revolutionary “tech-infused” league to be played inside a STADIUM. The PGA superstars yesterday launched TGL - complete with a giant virtual golf course in a custom-built arena - to fight back against the cash-rich Saudi-backed LIV series.
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
PGA Tour announces major changes in response to rival LIV Golf
The PGA Tour makes its boldest response yet to LIV Golf, announcing a plan that includes the best players committing to a 20-tournament schedule.
Golf Digest
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything
ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship tee times, pairings: FedEx Cup Playoffs field, schedule for Round 1 at East Lake
It all comes down to this. The best players on the PGA Tour -- 29 of them, to be exact -- are set to begin play in the 2022 Tour Championship. Typically meant for the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup, the odd number comes as Will Zalatoris was forced to withdrawal from competition after suffering a back injury in the third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf Glance: Tour Championship drama hits East Lake
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With LeBron James
The former LA Clippers guard and current Los Angeles Lakers star have a close relationship
thesource.com
Tiger Woods Brings “More Golf. More Game.” to Cover of PGA Tour 2K23
PGA TOUR® 2K23, the upcoming installment in the golf simulation video game series by HB Studios, has a tee time thanks to 2K. The release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are set for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Friday, October 14, 2022, respectively. Tiger Woods is the cover athlete for the PGA TOUR 2K23 video game, which honors his career by including him as a playable in-game pro as well as an Executive Director who provides guidance to the game’s production team.
Golf Digest
Sam Bennett reveals staggering weight loss from U.S. Am week and delivers a message to the haters
Sam Bennett became the talk of Golf Twitter this past weekend at the U.S. Amateur, where he defeated Georgia Southern's Ben Carr 1 up in the final match at Ridgewood Country Club. Unfortunately, the discussion had little to do with his impressive play and much more to do with his deliberate pre-shot routine.
GolfWRX
Wedge Guy: A significant driver discovery
As most of you know, I’m quite the traditionalist when it comes to my equipment, even though I’ve been designing wedges for over 30 years, have over 100 putter designs to my credit and have “authored” several sets of irons. To give you a look into...
Golf.com
‘Home of championships’: PGA of America unveils new state-of-the-art headquarters in Texas
FRISCO, Texas — Monday’s grand opening for the new multi-million four-story PGA of America National Headquarters featured plenty of jokes about the rare summer rainstorm which dumped six inches on the two public golf courses, but CEO Seth Waugh said the real downpour would be the number of golf championships coming to North Texas.
