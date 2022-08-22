ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf troll PGA Tour with damning, 17-word statement

It didn't take too long for LIV Golf to hit back after the PGA Tour announced unprecedented changes for 2023-2024. Some of those changes include simply mind-boggling increases to prize purses with the announcement of elevated events for "top players". There is guaranteed money for PGA Tour members. Tiger Woods...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Greg Norman ROASTS Jay Monahan over new PGA Tour changes

Greg Norman has taken to his Instagram page to roast Jay Monahan with a meme after seeing the PGA Tour increase prize money at 12 "elevated events" to match those of the LIV Golf Tour. Earlier today ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship that will determine the winner of the...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship

It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf transfer talk is a "giant pain in my ass" - Trevor Immelman

International Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman has told GOLF's SubPar podcast hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz that all the LIV Golf rumours have proven a "giant pain in the ass" ahead of his preparations for the biennial contest next month. As it stands, Immelman will be without Louis Oosthuizen,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour

Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour

A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Greg Norman takes jab at PGA Tour commissioner with meme

PGA Tour players are going to have opportunities to earn more money than ever beginning next season, and Greg Norman clearly feels he is responsible for that. Sweeping changes were announced by the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The biggest ones pertain to the amount of money players — and in particular “top players” — can earn. A top player will be defined as a player who finishes in the top 20 of the Player Impact Program. The money that will be paid out by the PIP has been doubled from $50 million to $100 million.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
Golf Digest

Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything

ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
thesource.com

Tiger Woods Brings “More Golf. More Game.” to Cover of PGA Tour 2K23

PGA TOUR® 2K23, the upcoming installment in the golf simulation video game series by HB Studios, has a tee time thanks to 2K. The release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are set for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Friday, October 14, 2022, respectively. Tiger Woods is the cover athlete for the PGA TOUR 2K23 video game, which honors his career by including him as a playable in-game pro as well as an Executive Director who provides guidance to the game’s production team.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Wedge Guy: A significant driver discovery

As most of you know, I’m quite the traditionalist when it comes to my equipment, even though I’ve been designing wedges for over 30 years, have over 100 putter designs to my credit and have “authored” several sets of irons. To give you a look into...
GOLF

