ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 35

Raymond Tremblay
3d ago

another waste of government money. they've been trying to help the homeless since the early 60s that would be 1960

Reply(4)
13
J J T
3d ago

money always goes to Detroit areas. I live in rural area nothern mi. homeless jobless here. never get aid.

Reply(2)
12
Steve
3d ago

after the money runs out they will be evicted shortly after,Some people are victims of their own habits.

Reply
9
Related
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity to own their own homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Mshda#Lajoya Gardens#Trumbull Crossing
WILX-TV

Michigan clothing nonprofit to expand with federal funding

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan-based nonprofit is going to expand using federal funding, with 74 new jobs anticipated for the state as a result. The National Garment Nonprofit Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is a nonprofit institute for the sewn trades that was developed to change the way the industry operated. Company representatives said they’re making the US competitive garment makers in the global market.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Club 93.7

Is It Illegal to Drive in Michigan With Your Dome Lights On?

Is it illegal to drive in Michigan with your dome light on? That really sounds like a silly question. However, it's another Michigan myth that's been around for years. Back in the day when many of us were learning how to drive, our parents would always tell us to never turn the dome light on while we were driving because we'd get pulled over and get a ticket. In other words, it was against the law to drive with your dome light on.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy