Missouri State

Missouri governor to announce special session plans for historic tax cuts

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
Watch Parson's news conference live at 2 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Gov. Mike Parson will provide details of his call for a special session to take up tax cuts Monday.

Parson said July 1 that he wants to implement the "biggest tax cuts in Missouri state history" in a special session through income tax cuts and extended agricultural tax credits. Parson said he wants to cuts to be in place before Jan. 1 so they apply to Missourians' next tax filings.

Parson plans to release more details at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Capitol, his office says.

Parson said taxpayers see a two- to threefold return on investment in these tax credit programs. The General Assembly extended the agricultural tax credits for two years in this year's session, but Parson wants them to be extended for at least six.

Leading up to Monday's announcement, Parson has been meeting with lawmakers to discuss the special session.

"... I wanted them to understand why we can do a tax cut, the largest tax cuts in the state's history, to the people of the state of Missouri," Parson said in early August.

Missouri Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Kansas City) and his party approved of a proposal from the Republican chair of the House budget committee that would give $500 to single filers and $1,000 to married filers. Parson vetoed this measure when he announced his plans for a special session.

"We'll carefully review his new proposal to ensure it helps working families & is fiscally responsible," Rizzo said on Twitter .

This comes after Parson signed one of the largest budgets in Missouri state history at $47.5 billion.

The post Missouri governor to announce special session plans for historic tax cuts appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

