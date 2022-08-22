Read full article on original website
Vlatko Andonovski announces 23-player roster for Nigeria friendlies
U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 23-player roster set to face Nigeria in the two September friendlies, with Sophia Smith, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan all headlining.
USMNT Stock Watch: Josh Sargent reenters mix for World Cup
Editor's Note: "Plane to Qatar" is FOX Sports' weekly feature tracking the progress of players hoping to crack the United States Men's National Team's 26-player roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. How quickly can things change on a week-to-week basis around here?. Just take Josh Sargent. A...
USMNT World Cup roster to be announced at NYC event on Nov. 9
U.S. men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter will announce his 26-player roster for the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 9 at an event in New York City, the U.S. Soccer Federation revealed on Thursday. Speaking to the USSF's Board of Directors, USSF VP of marketing Kay Bradley said that Berhalter...
'That's Second Nature To Us' - Emma Hayes Ahead Of Chelsea Women's 2022/23 Season
Chelsea women completed their pre-season tour of the USA with a 1-0 victory versus Portland Thorns and the performances have provided a lot of excitement for head coach Emma Hayes.
Manchester City Women Squad Numbers Announced After Ellen White’s Retirement
Manchester City have released their women’s team squad numbers for the 2022/23 campaign on the back of the news regarding Ellen White's retirement from football.
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?
The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
3 Black Gymnasts Just Topped the Podium at US Championships for the First Time Ever
It was a history-making night at the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships on August 21: For the first time ever, three Black gymnasts made it to the all-around podium during the national competition, according to Team USA. Konnor McClain, 17, captured the top spot on the podium for the senior women’s...
US Amateur winner explains reasons for slow play following stinging criticism
When Sam Bennett won last weekend’s U.S. Amateur, he did it the hard way. Website USGA.org report that “Bennett could have joined the play-for-pay ranks in June after finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships, thanks to a final-round 64, and tying for 49th in the U.S. Open. But this past spring, he removed his name from PGA Tour University, a ranking system that awards the top five collegiate seniors spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.” Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.
LAFC sending Brian Rodríguez to Mexico's Club América, Galaxy adding Martín Cáceres
LAFC is sending Brian Rodríguez to Mexico's Club América while the Galaxy is adding Uruguayan international Martín Cáceres.
Don’t expect to see Mia Fishel with the USWNT anytime soon
Vlatko Andonovski doesn’t sound like a man who is close to giving Mia Fishel a U.S. women’s national team call-up. The USWNT head coach was asked about the Tigres star after naming his 23-player roster for his team’s September friendlies against Nigeria. Andonovski was blunt when he said he hadn’t been in contact with her, adding his belief that there are players in the NWSL who are performing better than the Liga MX Femenil striker. “I have not had a conversation with Mia,” Andonovski told reporters on Monday. “We do follow her form and her performances. But I also have to say that...
NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time
The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS. “As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.” The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.
Yunus Musah hopes to face old friends in USMNT vs. England World Cup clash
Yunus Musah is looking forward to an Arsenal reunion at the World Cup. Speaking to reporters via conference call Thursday, the Valencia midfielder—who spent seven years in the Arsenal academy system—said that the U.S. men’s national team drawing England has special meaning to him. “I enjoyed my time in London so much. Playing for Arsenal, playing for England, it was so fun. I have great friends from there that I’m still in contact with,” said Musah. “I call it my home as well, because that’s where my family lives….that place is very special to me.” Given that Musah was in the England youth...
Soccer-Real's Benzema named UEFA player of year, Ancelotti wins coach's award
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was named UEFA Player of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti took the coaching honours after they led the club to a record-extending 14th Champions League title last season.
Golf-McIlroy reached out to Smith amid LIV speculation
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy reached out to Cameron Smith after the Australian's British Open triumph to make sure he did not agree to join LIV Golf without hearing about the PGA Tour's plans for change.
