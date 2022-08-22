ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Log truck crash closes portion of Powhite Parkway

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgEFv_0hQgINPF00

RICHMOND, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling logs has closed down a portion of the Virginia Route 76 and Virginia Route 146 interchange Monday morning.

Richmond Police said they are responding to the crash, located on the north side of the Powhite Parkway bridge.

As of noon, all westbound lanes of VA-76 were closed and all southbound lanes of VA-146 were closed.

Viewer video provided to CBS 6 shows the tractor-trailer overturned with logs strewn across the highway.

Police have not said if there any other vehicles involved, or noted any possible injuries.

We'll keep you updated on WTVR.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

