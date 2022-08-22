ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Did Florida’s lieutenant governor say ‘illegal’ Cuban migrants will be sent to Delaware?

Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — raised eyebrows among some Cuban Americans over the weekend after appearing to suggest on a conservative AM radio show that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” would be bused to Delaware.

In an interview with 1040 AM Actualidad Radio, Nuñez was asked her opinion on the historic number of Cubans coming from the communist island through the southern U.S. border to South Florida, and how it may impact communities in the state. She went on to say, “...He’s [DeSantis] going to send them, very frankly, to the state of

