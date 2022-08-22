ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Ford announces it’s cutting 3k jobs worldwide

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbRR2_0hQgIBoX00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford announced Monday it plans to layoff thousands of workers.

The company said the layoffs will be made at locations in the U.S. and Canada, as well as its Ford Business Services operation in India.

The cuts will impact about 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 agency personnel, according to a Ford spokesperson.

The company said the majority of the cuts will be at locations in Michigan.

Cracking the ‘Emoji Drug Code:’ Do you know what these mean?

“Even while we are making difficult but necessary changes in some areas of our business, we are investing in areas that are important to Ford and our customers including production of our iconic brands and EV vehicles and in our Ford Pro, commercial businesses,” Ford said in a statement.

In a letter to Ford employees, the company said the auto industry is changing with “breathtaking speed.”

“We have an opportunity to lead this exciting new era of connected and electric vehicles; create the most growth and value for Ford and our stakeholders since we scaled the Model T; and continue to make a positive difference in our customer’s lives and on society at large,” Ford’s announcement letter to employees said.

Traffic alert: I-635 lanes reduced for bridge inspection

The company said employees will learn specifics about the changes from regional and local managers later this week.

The company has already cut its workforce earlier this year.

This is in addition to a decision to shut down its F-150 line at Claycomo in February due to a chip shortage .

United Auto Workers Local 249 also said workers at the Claycomo plant were temporarily laid off earlier this month.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wycokck.org

Bids Due: Armourdale Industrial District Pump Station Improvements

00 11 13 ADVERTISEMENT FOR Solicitation Set #2 – Armourdale Industrial District (AID) Pump Station. Improvements Project Competitive Sealed Proposals (CSP) for the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas/Wyandotte County Armourdale Industrial District (AID) Pump Station Improvements Project will be received at the Office of the Unified Government Clerk at 701 North 7th Street, Room 323, Kansas City, KS 66101. Proposals for Bid Package numbers 2.1, 2.2, 2.3, & 2.4 are to be turned in by 2:00 pm, prevailing time on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ford Business Services#The Emoji Drug Code#Ev
The Kansas City Beacon

Riverfront boutique hotel development raises questions about tax incentives

With help from controversial tax exemptions, a new boutique hotel is coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. The Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC) voted in late July to issue bonds for the Origin Hotel. It will be constructed across the street from the Union Apartments and will offer 118 hotel rooms as well […] The post Riverfront boutique hotel development raises questions about tax incentives appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
kcur.org

An overgrown forest in Kansas City's Palestine East could be turned into a community resource

Located along east 33rd and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City’s Palestine East neighborhood is a heavily wooded area — about 20 acres of vacant and overgrown trees and shrubs. Opossums and raccoons roam the area and trash is scattered all along the sidewalks around it. The space is barely accessible to nearby residents. But to organizations like Heartland Conservation Alliance, the urban forest is an opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy