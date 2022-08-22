ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia; makes plate of food, falls asleep inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cS7Fy_0hQgI4ih00

Police: Man allegedly breaks into house in West Virginia, makes plate of food, falls asleep inside The suspect allegedly broke into the house of a police officer who had just gotten home from an overnight shift. (NCD)

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man allegedly broke into a West Virginia home Monday morning and helped himself to a plate of food before falling asleep.

According to WSAZ, a police officer had returned home after an overnight shift and found a man inside his house.

The man — later identified as Christopher Dale Allen — was allegedly asleep in the off-duty police officer’s living room with a plate full of food at 7 a.m., according to WOWK.

The off-duty officer held Allen at gunpoint until other officers arrived, according to WOWK.

St. Albans Police Department told WOWK that Allen allegedly removed two surveillance cameras before he “forcibly entered the home through the back door.”

Allen was arrested and booked on recommended charges of nighttime burglary, according to WSAZ.

