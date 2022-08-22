Affordable healthcare may not require insurance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One Baton Rouge doctor is trying to ensure everyone has access to health care, especially those who may not be able to afford the coverage.

Dr. Byron Jasper with the Byja Clinic said one way to find affordable care is through Direct Primary Care (DPC). “It’s membership-based primary care. So I tell people, it’s either like a gym membership, or it’s like the Netflix of medicine. So basically, you pay your clinic or doctor directly, one flat fee each month,” said Dr. Jasper.

But what makes DPC any different from standard health insurance? He explains through DPC, you get unlimited access to your doctor during business hours, after-hours, and even on weekends.

“The idea of insurance coverage for a lot of people is a good thing, but sometimes it also can be a very limiting thing,” Dr. Jasper said, adding that losing or changing your insurance coverage could mean losing your primary care doctor. However, with DPC, “you still get to keep the same primary care doctor.”

