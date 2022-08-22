ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Affordable healthcare may not require insurance

By Zach Labbe
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFhOu_0hQgHvwO00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One Baton Rouge doctor is trying to ensure everyone has access to health care, especially those who may not be able to afford the coverage.

Dr. Byron Jasper with the Byja Clinic said one way to find affordable care is through Direct Primary Care (DPC). “It’s membership-based primary care. So I tell people, it’s either like a gym membership, or it’s like the Netflix of medicine. So basically, you pay your clinic or doctor directly, one flat fee each month,” said Dr. Jasper.

But what makes DPC any different from standard health insurance? He explains through DPC, you get unlimited access to your doctor during business hours, after-hours, and even on weekends.

“The idea of insurance coverage for a lot of people is a good thing, but sometimes it also can be a very limiting thing,” Dr. Jasper said, adding that losing or changing your insurance coverage could mean losing your primary care doctor. However, with DPC, “you still get to keep the same primary care doctor.”

For more information, you can visit the Byja Clinic’s website here.

Comments / 0

Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge PPP trends exemplify shifts in the program over the pandemic

The experiences of Baton Rouge businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program illustrate how the federal program changed from its first year to its second, according to a new analysis of Small Business Administration data from Bloomberg. In 2020, when the U.S. announced emergency loans to help small businesses struggling under...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MyArkLaMiss

U.S. banks warn of recent uptick in digital money movement fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Customers of banks that use a digital payment network called Zelle are being warned about a recent scam. Financial experts say some banks are reporting an uptick in digital money movement fraud. In these cases, scammers are contacting the bank’s customers and requesting payment via Zelle or a Wire Transfer. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Affordable Healthcare#Insurance Coverage#General Health#The Byja Clinic
brproud.com

EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Netflix
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired. Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

House destroyed by termites decade after botched extermination, homeowners say

FRANKLIN - A termite company has been found grossly negligent when it came to treating a home that was eaten by the pest they were hired to destroy and prevent. Mindi Simoneaux reached out to 2 On Your Side following a four-year legal battle with Sugarland Exterminating Company. Simoneaux moved out of her home and has been living in an RV for the last four years while her home is torn down piece by piece.
FRANKLIN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy