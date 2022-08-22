ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Should we expect anything less of a 85%Black racial makeup?🤔 & I bet he never see's an inside of a courthouse from the " WOKE" SBI & sanctuary state!😳👌

James Travis Pollard
3d ago

Here is the problem!! Social media runs for ratings. They take things to extreme. Now the educated people understand the confederate flag was a battle flag. Never has it been for any race related symbol. That statue was in remembrance of the falling and those that were in the wars to have that very freedom the mayor denies. The problem is the uneducated. You tell them crap smells like roses, they believe it. Same thing going on in Politics right now. Believe what you hear regardless of the truth.

Bobbt Thompson
3d ago

If he wanted it taken down he needs to be strung up for disrespecting the monument and also needs to be charged with a Federal crime.

WNCT

Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials broke ground Thursday for a project to widen U.S. 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties. State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway north of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Johnston school board votes to censure member, give ultimatum to resign

Smithfield, N.C. — The Johnston County Board of Education voted Wednesday night to censure one of its members and give him an ultimatum to resign. Ronald Johnson was accused of secretly recording board members on 10 occasions, including discussions about administration salaries. There's also a claim he used his status to try to change the school assignment of two special education students.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The second murder suspect in the shooting death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd appeared in court Thursday. Alder Marin-Sotelo, who was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges along with his brother Arturo, will remain jailed without bond. Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s next court date is set...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

FEDS: Florida man who shot Nash County deputy convicted on gun charge

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man on trial for shooting a Nash County deputy has been convicted on a gun charge while he faces state charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jarred Ford has been convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a gun. He is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other drug and traffic-related charges.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two brothers indicted for murder of Wake County deputy

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers have been indicted for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo faced a judge in Wake County last week, and now has been indicted, along with his brother Alder, on first-degree murder charges. The brothers were taken into custody in...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Commissioners discuss recreational expansion

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents gathered on Monday for the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting, and it was community schools and recreation that headlined the evening. Members discussed the lack of facilities within Pitt County and proposed a plan to potentially build new recreational centers. Pitt County recreation projects coordinator,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WITN

Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting

‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients. September, which is just around the corner, is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations in Eastern Carolina are getting a head start on going gold for the cause. Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...

