Pitts named director of credit card services at First Community
First Community Bank has announced Anthony Pitts has been promoted to director of credit card services. In a press release announcing the promotion, the bank said Pitts (pictured) possesses an extensive background of retail management experience, previously serving as credit card development coordinator upon joining the bank in 2020. In...
Obituary: Mary Emma Lodge
Mary Emma Lodge, 76, of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, AR. Mary Emma was born on November 26, 1945, the daughter of Richard and Frances (Wilcox) Dieckmann in Charlotte, North Carolina. She married John H. Lodge on August 9, 1969, in Lexington, Kentucky.
Wood Family Dealerships help school districts go electric
Featured image: The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt Electric Vehicle from The Wood Family Dealerships that will be utilized by BHSC driver’s education students. Driver’s ed students from two area school districts will now plug in instead of filling up the car in which they’re learning their skills. The...
Obituary: Jayson Uriah Strong
Jayson Uriah Strong, 41, of Batesville, departed this life on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Fargo, North Dakota. He was born in Newport on September 11, 1980 to Timothy Franklin Allen and Linda Haag Beer. He was a railroad operator and traveled throughout the United States. He will be remembered...
Free concert, fish fry announced
John 3:16 Ministries will be having a free concert by North Point Worship along with a fish fry, Saturday, Sept. 3, at John 3:16 campus in Charlotte. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a live auction consisting of crosses, Jesus signs, large crosses made of specialty woods, and other items made by the men at John 3:16.
Obituary: Margaret Kay (VanHoozer) DeLong
Margaret Kay (VanHoozer) DeLong, 66, of Cabot, Arkansas departed this life Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the VA Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born October 26, 1955, the daughter of Bollie and Dorothy (Davis) VanHoozer. Her parents both preceded her in death and three brothers: Corley, Wade, and...
Obituary: Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood
Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood, of Sulphur Rock, was called Home by the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Doris entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 74. She was born March 4, 1948, in Dyess, AR, to the late Elmer Ewell Mitchell and Avis Maxine (Bangs) Hall. Doris was of Christian faith and attended worship services at Newark Assembly of God. She was a fun-loving, spunky, comical woman who never met a stranger. She was strong-willed, confident, and secure about who she was, which made her the “life of the party” anywhere she went. Doris loved to paint, enjoyed crocheting, was a fantastic cook and even served as an officer in the local EH Club (Extension Homemakers). She enjoyed stopping at yard sales and liked taking trips to Tunica, MS. But of all of Doris’ hobbies and passions, nothing gave her more joy than fulfilling her God-given role as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was “a mother to all” and everyone knew they could depend on Doris as a source of laughter, love, and encouragement. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.
Obituary: Anga Lee (Angie) Troy Staggs
Anga Lee (Angie) Troy Staggs, 87, passed from this world to her heavenly home on August 22, 2022. She was born in Magness, AR on June 13, 1935. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family, especially her husband, Toby. They were a perfect example of a wonderful marriage. She enjoyed her days by working in her yard, planting beautiful flowers and cooking delicious meals.
Obituary: Larry J. Robertson
Larry J. Robertson, 74, passed away on August 19, 2022. He was born February 17, 1948, in Batesville, Arkansas to Adler and Audrey Lusk Robertson. Larry graduated from Batesville High School, Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas and retired after a 40-year career of teaching agriculture and as an FFA advisor at Marked Tree, Cabot and Batesville High School. He was an adjunct instructor at ASU-Beebe and taught veterans agriculture classes for several years. Larry served in the Marine Corp Reserve and retired as a CW4 from the Army National Guard, training site at Camp Robinson. His hobbies included gardening, traveling and participating in activities with the agricultural teachers association and FFA.
Visiting the Walton 5 & 10 in Bentonville
Sam and Helen Walton operated a Ben Franklin Variety store in Newport, AR, beginning in 1945 after Sam returned home from WWII. The store grew, and the landlord refused to renew the lease at the decade’s end, so Walton had to find a new location. Walton found a variety store owner in Bentonville willing to sell, and the family relocated to the small northwest Arkansas town. They opened the store as a Ben Franklin-type variety store under the name Walton 5 & 10. Over the next 15 years, the brothers operated Ben Franklin and Walton Family Centers in 15 locations.
Workers’ Safety Conference scheduled for Sept. 29 at UACCB
The 2022 Workers’ Safety Conference is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB). The non-profit conference is hosted by the Regional Industrial Safety Alliance (RISA), which consists of local safety professionals, along with the Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing and the US Department of Labor.
Obituary: Robert A. Johnson
Robert A. Johnson, 55, of Newport departed this life on August 21, 2022. He was born February 3, 1967, to William Edward and Dorothy Alice (Broyals) Johnson. Robert loved having barbeques and hanging out with his family. He also enjoyed listening to music and building model cars. He was preceded...
Obituary: Janie Sample Davidson Kourakis
Janie Sample Davidson Kourakis, 72, of Batesville passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born August 21, 1949, in Denmark, Arkansas to Alvie Sample and Helen Jane Hays. Bethel was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed singing karaoke, and listening to Elvis and loved spending time with her family.
Obituary: Montine Foster Branscum
Montine Foster Branscum, 81, of Rosie, Arkansas, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1940, in Oil Trough, Arkansas to Brown and Josie (Pruitt) Foster. Montine was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of Rosie Baptist Church which she loved. She was a homemaker who took very good care of her family. She enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening, canning, and freezing vegetables, mowing her yard, sewing, needlework, and reading, and she had a (little known) talent for writing. She spent 63 wonderful years with her loving husband, Marcus, before he passed away on October 9, 2021. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them.
Obituary: Janie Wyatt
Janie Wyatt, 68, passed away on August 20, 2022, to be with The Lord and her daughter Brandi. She was surrounded by her family and her loving husband of 50 years. Janie was born in Batesville on May 31, 1954, to the late Fred and Jeanette (Davidson) Pearce. She worked as a school secretary at both Southside Middle and Southside Highschool. She took pride in her job and loved interacting and caring for all of the children over the years. Janie had a kind and loving nature and enjoyed gardening, making floral arrangements, cooking with her niece Brooklyn, helping her nephew Brantley build Legos, and most of all Janie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Popular Arkansas cave reopens following pandemic woes
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A landmark in North Central Arkansas is welcoming back visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blanchard Springs Caverns was forced to close its cave portion of the park at the beginning of the pandemic due to the inability to socially distance visitors.
Obituary: Bennie L. Duncan
Bennie L. Duncan, age 74, of Evening Shade passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Eaglecrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Ash Flat. He was born on September 21, 1947, in Caraway, Arkansas to the late George Truie and Lona Maxine Duncan. Bennie loved music and loved to go fishing.
Obituary: Barbara Jane Penn
Barbara Jane Penn, 83, of Cave City passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Cave City. She was born on August 10, 1939, in Cave City to the late Ervin and Alma Lassiter. She was retired from Cave City Schools and a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave City. Barbara enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She also loved her dog Kiwi.
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
