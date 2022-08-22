Doris Jane (Mitchell) Wood, of Sulphur Rock, was called Home by the Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Doris entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 74. She was born March 4, 1948, in Dyess, AR, to the late Elmer Ewell Mitchell and Avis Maxine (Bangs) Hall. Doris was of Christian faith and attended worship services at Newark Assembly of God. She was a fun-loving, spunky, comical woman who never met a stranger. She was strong-willed, confident, and secure about who she was, which made her the “life of the party” anywhere she went. Doris loved to paint, enjoyed crocheting, was a fantastic cook and even served as an officer in the local EH Club (Extension Homemakers). She enjoyed stopping at yard sales and liked taking trips to Tunica, MS. But of all of Doris’ hobbies and passions, nothing gave her more joy than fulfilling her God-given role as a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was “a mother to all” and everyone knew they could depend on Doris as a source of laughter, love, and encouragement. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who were blessed to know her.

SULPHUR ROCK, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO