WARSAW — The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County kicked off its annual Fruit And Nut Sale Monday, Aug. 22, at their regular meeting. Order forms are available from Auxiliary members or by picking them up at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw. The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Orders must be in by Friday, Sep. 30. Nuts may also be ordered online with a credit card at www.sawarsawnuts.org throughout the year.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO