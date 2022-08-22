Read full article on original website
Workforce Substance Misuse, Recovery Event Includes $1M Grant Announcement
WARSAW — A local event aimed at addressing substance misuse and recovery from a workforce standpoint included the announcement of $1,000,000 grant aimed at dealing with substance issues in the area. At the Workforce Substance Misuse and Recovery Event on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at First Christian Church in Warsaw,...
Ivy Tech Donates Medical Supplies To One World Medics Charity
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw recently donated decommissioned respiratory therapy equipment to the One World Medics charity. The donated supplies include two mechanical ventilators; an oxygen tent; two King Visions, which are used for intubation; disposable airway supplies; endotracheal tubes; and tracheostomy supplies. Through the charity, these medical supplies were taken to Latin America to be used in medical facilities.
Warsaw MobilePack Steering Team Seeking Volunteers, Donations
WARSAW — FMSC Warsaw MobilePack is scheduled for Oct. 11 to 14 at the Tiger Recreational Activity Center at Warsaw Community High School. This is the sixth FMSC event hosted by the Warsaw community. The Warsaw MobilePack steering team is in the final stages of planning and securing sponsorships and donors to pay for the ingredients that the community will pack. Lead sponsors include SYM Financial, Warsaw Community Schools, DePuy, Zimmer Biomet, Paragon Medical, Silveus Insurance, Kathy Hamman, Broker RE/MAX, First United Methodist Church, Wildman, Our House Real Estate, Miller Cattle Company and Jasmine Gabriel Schlitt Family Dentistry, in addition to many other generous donors.
Grace College Nursing Group Hosts Clinics For Navajo Nation
WINONA LAKE — Bethel University’s School of Nursing at Grace College sent several students and faculty this summer to spend a week in Gamerco, N.M., to serve the Navajo Nation – a region disproportionally impoverished and medically underserved. The group partnered with local churches to conduct blood...
NOTICE TO PUBLIC AND BIDDERS
Invitation for bids pursuant to Indiana Code Section 5-22-7-2 Notice is hereby given that the Kosciusko County Assessor’s Office, city of Warsaw, Indiana, invites bids for data collection services that, as set forth in Indiana Code Section 6-1.1-31.5-1 et seq. SPECIFICALLY, The County Assessor is soliciting data collection bids,...
Three-Day Series Looks At History Of Native Americans In Kosciusko County
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are collaborating to host the fourth annual series of three programs that explore the historical information regarding native Americans of Kosciusko County and the region. The programs run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Each program features presenters with expert knowledge and provides an interactive environment for discussion and hands-on examination of artifacts. The programs support September’s Archaeology Month theme. All programs are free to attend.
Pierceton: No Plans To Get Rid Of PPD
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Town Council has no plans to get rid of the town’s police department. That was what council members emphasized at its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 22. The meeting was held two weeks later than usual due to the council not having a quorum on its regular meeting date of Aug. 8.
School Board Candidate Filing Ends Friday
WARSAW — School board candidate filing ends at noon Friday, Aug. 26. Here is the current list of those who have filed candidacy forms with the Kosciusko County Clerk’s Office. Tippecanoe Valley. District Three, Franklin Township, Kosciusko County. David P. Lash, Mentone. District Four, Henry Township, Fulton County.
John D. ‘Possum’ Hemphill
John D. “Possum” Hemphill, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Fort Wayne. He was born June 20, 1962. He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Katrina Wilcox; his daughter, Jazelyn Hemphill; his stepson, Johnathan (Brittany Dilley) Wilcox; and a sister. Sheets & Childs...
18,000 Acres Of Gratitude
MILFORD — Kip Tom loves August. The seventh-generation co-owner of Tom Farms south of Milford particularly favors the steady gradual respite from the midsummer swelter and turns his business acumen toward reflecting on the year’s progress and planning for the upcoming harvest. He also sets his heart toward...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Valerie Hall, $900. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Jamie C. Hunt, $1,455.83. Tammy Kinne, $2,563.74. Shanna E. Rogers, $702.80. Jessica Ann Sappingfield,...
Hartman Honored As Tippy Distinguished Lake Citizen of the Year
LEESBURG — Becky Hartman is the 2022 Distinguished Lake Citizen of the Year. She was recognized Saturday, July 16, at the Tippecanoe Lake Country Club during the Lake Tippecanoe Property Owners Association annual meeting. Hartman was noted as a leader and a survivor. She is a steadfast, always present...
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Holds Fruit And Nut Sale
WARSAW — The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County kicked off its annual Fruit And Nut Sale Monday, Aug. 22, at their regular meeting. Order forms are available from Auxiliary members or by picking them up at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw. The office is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Orders must be in by Friday, Sep. 30. Nuts may also be ordered online with a credit card at www.sawarsawnuts.org throughout the year.
Warsaw Community Schools Updates Open Swim Hours
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools will only have open swim on Mondays and Wednesdays for the 2022-23 school year. This will allow staff to properly care for and maintain the facility. WCS has also changed the pricing to single-day passes only, $4 for an individual and $10 for a...
Larry Lee Shellenbarger — UPDATED
Larry Lee Shellenbarger, 75, a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, formerly of Huntington, died peacefully at 6:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Larry was born Jan. 17, 1947, in Huntington. He was one of three children born to Georgeanna Bell (Tharp)...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 3980 S. 600W, north of West Red Bird Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Danny J. Thomas, 35, West CR 500S 4, Mentone. Thomas was traveling north on South CR 600W when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting a house owned by Bernice D. Meadows, Mentone. Thomas said he did not see the curve in the roadway due to fog. Thomas was taken to Parkview Hospital in Warsaw for neck pain. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 3200 block South Country Club Road, Warsaw. Makera P. Newsome reported fraud. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 700 block Briar Ridge Circle,...
Barbara Jean Lochner
Barbara Jean Lochner, 70, rural North Manchester, died at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 30, 1951. She married Kevin L. Lochner on June 28, 1992; he survives in North Manchester. She is survived by three children, Chelsey (Tom) Correll,...
Mary Thompson — UPDATED
Mary E. Thompson, 88, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Feb. 8, 1934. She married William “Bill” Thompson; he survives. She is also survived by three children, Laura Thompson, Natalie (Mike) Thompson Maenhout and James “Jim” (Caryn) Thompson; and four grandsons.
4-H Leader Enjoys Watching Young People Discover New Things
WARSAW — “The 4-H program is very important to our family,” stated Tammy Boggs, Warsaw. “My two oldest sons, Jonathan and Matthew, were both 10-year members. My youngest son, Thomas, will be a senior this year at Warsaw High School and is starting his 10th year in 4-H. “For the past 19 years I’ve been the leader of the Silver Lake Rambling Farmers Club and love working with young people. I enjoy watching them discover new things without even realizing it.”
