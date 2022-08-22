ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 4

Related
newstalk987.com

Tennessee Valley Fair Sept. 9th-18th

Senior (65+) ———————————- $9.00. Children (6-11) ——————————- $9.00. Children (5 & Under) ———————— FREE. Weekday (Mon-Thur) ——————————————- $30.
LIFESTYLE
wvlt.tv

Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Obion, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Gibson, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
franchising.com

Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets

Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tntech.edu

PerkSpot: Tennessee Empoyment Discount Program

As a eligible member of Partners for Health, you qualify to take advantage of exclusive discounts from more than 900 merchants. We hope you enjoy the cost-saving and special benefit offerings that merchants have made available, just for you!. Start by signing up or logging in at teamtn.pearkspot.com and access...
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee

Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
TENNESSEE STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#West Tennessee#Refineries#Aaa Tennessee
WDEF

National Weather Service Currently Conducting Maintenance on Local Radars

HYTOP, Ala. (WDEF)- The two primary radars that cover the majority of the News 12 viewing area are currently offline due to the National Weather Service (NWS) conducting scheduled maintenance to improve their lifespan. The NWS Huntsville’s radar in Hytop, AL in Jackson County and the NWS Morristown’s radar at...
HYTOP, AL
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnancy support in East Tenn. | Trigger law takes effect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Trigger Law, which criminalizes abortions, with the exception of “cases where it is necessary to prevent the death of pregnant woman or prevent serious risk and irreversible impairment of major bodily functions”, went into effect on Thursday, Aug. 25. Hope Resource Center...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Florida Phoenix

Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tennessee on Thursday became the latest state in the nation to ban abortion, implementing a strict new law with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies while subjecting doctors who choose to perform lifesaving abortions to the risk of criminal prosecution. The state’s Human Life Protection Act is among the toughest abortion bans […] The post Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Tennessee Tribune

Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

A West Tennessee THP officer and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee. In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers, Sergeant Lee Russell, of McKenzie, and Marion County Sheriff’s Investigator Matt Blansett died in the crash.
WHITESIDE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy