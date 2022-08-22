Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Few more storms developing in East Tennessee with more humidity moving in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered clouds and humidity is moving back up from the south today, which helps to create a few more storms. The days ahead stay warm and humid, with isolated storms developing at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
newstalk987.com
Tennessee Valley Fair Sept. 9th-18th
Senior (65+) ———————————- $9.00. Children (6-11) ——————————- $9.00. Children (5 & Under) ———————— FREE. Weekday (Mon-Thur) ——————————————- $30.
wvlt.tv
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franchising.com
Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets
Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
tntech.edu
PerkSpot: Tennessee Empoyment Discount Program
As a eligible member of Partners for Health, you qualify to take advantage of exclusive discounts from more than 900 merchants. We hope you enjoy the cost-saving and special benefit offerings that merchants have made available, just for you!. Start by signing up or logging in at teamtn.pearkspot.com and access...
thunderboltradio.com
Opening Day of Squirrel Season and Free Hunting Day in Tennessee
Saturday is the opening day of squirrel season in Tennessee, and Free Hunting Day across the state. Hunters can harvest up to ten squirrels a day during the season, which runs through March 15th. Anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969 is required to have completed a hunter...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
National Weather Service Currently Conducting Maintenance on Local Radars
HYTOP, Ala. (WDEF)- The two primary radars that cover the majority of the News 12 viewing area are currently offline due to the National Weather Service (NWS) conducting scheduled maintenance to improve their lifespan. The NWS Huntsville’s radar in Hytop, AL in Jackson County and the NWS Morristown’s radar at...
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
wvlt.tv
Pregnancy support in East Tenn. | Trigger law takes effect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Trigger Law, which criminalizes abortions, with the exception of “cases where it is necessary to prevent the death of pregnant woman or prevent serious risk and irreversible impairment of major bodily functions”, went into effect on Thursday, Aug. 25. Hope Resource Center...
Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tennessee on Thursday became the latest state in the nation to ban abortion, implementing a strict new law with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies while subjecting doctors who choose to perform lifesaving abortions to the risk of criminal prosecution. The state’s Human Life Protection Act is among the toughest abortion bans […] The post Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
thecentersquare.com
Report questions Tennessee public school's spending of $3.5B in COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — A new report from Beacon Center of Tennessee shows that school districts throughout Tennessee received a total of nearly $3.5 billion sent directly to districts in COVID-19 recovery funding. That funding, however, was then used by districts for items such as mattress pads, instant pots,...
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
WDEF
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
thunderboltradio.com
Two officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
A West Tennessee THP officer and a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Tuesday afternoon in a helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee. In a press conference Tuesday night, THP officials confirmed that one of their troopers, Sergeant Lee Russell, of McKenzie, and Marion County Sheriff’s Investigator Matt Blansett died in the crash.
Comments / 4