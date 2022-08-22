Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Teachers shown county-wide appreciation at regional event
EL CENTRO — Every parking spot near the gymnasium at Wilson Junior High School was occupied for the Teacher Appreciation Event that took place on Thursday, August 18. The first sight attendees encountered upon entering the gymnasium was a multitude of educators and faculty members seated in the center of the room. A stage was placed near the eastern entrance and had many chairs and screens placed on sides of the stage that were in sync with what the projector above was displaying.
holtvilletribune.com
Victoria Terraza Residents Score A Win
IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial has agreed to waive all citations given to the residents of Victoria Terraza for short driveways after dozens of residents came to the Imperial City Council meeting to protest. The residents protested during the Aug. 17 council meeting after many of the homes...
kyma.com
Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley. Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley. He says sometimes he...
kyma.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Skaters Make Pitch for New Park
CALEXICO — As someone who has been skateboarding for the past three years, 16-year-old Calexico resident Jacob Grady said he considers his level of skill to be “decent.”. But because only a limited number of spots exist within the city where he likes to practice, and neither he nor most of his skating friends have transportation to travel elsewhere, Jacob said he feels like he’s not progressing as much as he could be under the right conditions.
holtvilletribune.com
Tigers (Big and Small) Tear Back into the Classroom
IMPERIAL — Barioni Boulevard buzzed with action as students trickled in for their first day of school at Imperial High School on Monday morning, Aug. 22, and School Resource Officer Octavio Ayala was there to greet them. “I couldn’t wait for the school year to start. (We’ve) got beautiful...
kyma.com
Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says gaps at border wall near Yuma have been filled
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that border wall gaps the state was filling in near Yuma have been completed. Crews have worked since Aug. 12 to fill in nearly three-quarters of a mile of gaps — about 3,800 feet — with double-stacked shipping containers.
kyma.com
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone comes to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Arkenstone, a five-time Grammy nominee brings an intimate candlelit evening concert along with a string quartet to the Historic Yuma Theatre on August 27. Arkenstone will be going on tour with ten dates, the first show being August 24 in Oceanside, California and will...
thedesertreview.com
Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz ready to groove into 2022-2023 season
EL CENTRO — While only needing 17 members to have a full jazz band, Jimmie Cannon’s Valley Jazz may have an advantage up on some of the other hybrid community/Imperial Valley College ensembles, but Director Renee Baker says the group is always open to having more musicians join.
Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall
Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 17-23
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 17 and Aug. 23. 2:07 p.m.: A Niland man threatened to commit suicide by burning his home with himself in it. THURSDAY, AUG. 18. 9:11 a.m.: A person burglarized a...
kyma.com
Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
holtvilletribune.com
Ex-IV Ministries Pastor Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
SAN DIEGO — Nearly three years to the day after being indicted, the former pastor of Imperial Valley Ministries pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Victor Gonzalez faces a potential maximum of five years in...
holtvilletribune.com
Local Agencies Team to Address Mental Health Wellness
The Imperial County Public Health Department has launched a joint mental health awareness billboard campaign in partnership with the Imperial County Office of Education, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, and Imperial County School-Based Mental Health Consortium. Funded through ICPHD’s Safe Schools for All program, this campaign aims at raising awareness...
YRMC wins Stroke Award for sustaining excellent care
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Silver Plus Get with the Guidelines quality achievement award. The post YRMC wins Stroke Award for sustaining excellent care appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
kyma.com
Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma after allegedly being shot. A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg. MCAS personnel assessed the situation properly,...
kyma.com
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
