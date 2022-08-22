ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

19-year-old dead after being shot at vigil for man killed in same location

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiPWw_0hQgGJNH00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot last week while at a memorial in east Columbus for another man who was shot and killed at the same location.

Sincere Moore, 19, was in the front yard of a house on Aug. 18 at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Teachers begin picketing outside Columbus schools with no negotiations scheduled

Moore was shot at a candle light vigil in remembrance of 21-year-old Lavarr Madison, who was shot and killed on the same block three days prior. Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in Madison’s murder .

Police are asking anyone with information about either murders to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

take it on the chin
3d ago

It’s terrible how much violence is happening everywhere. I hope they find the shooter, but no way I believe nobody recognized him. They just won’t cooperate and then want to place some blame on the police — they are either accused of not helping or are harassing them.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-skip in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in north Columbus Thursday morning. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street in Columbus at approximately 7:30 a.m. The westbound lanes on East 5th Avenue that were closed while police investigated the crash are now open.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man beaten, robbed while buying a car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car. According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road. The 22-year-old male […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, two injured in Licking County crash

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Grant Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after being shot at memorial for another killed days earlier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has died after he was shot while next to a memorial for a man killed on the same street just a few days prior. Columbus police said Sincere Moore, 19, was sitting next to a memorial for 21-year-old Lavarr Madison when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after crash in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in New Albany Wednesday night. According to New Albany police, the crash happened on Kitzmiller Road just north of Morse Road at approximately 5:19 p.m. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a second was taken to a local hospital in […]
10TV

2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters

Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for men who stole gun from unlocked car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two men who stole a gun from an unlocked car in a north Linden parking lot. Surveillance photos show the two suspects trying to open car doors at a parking lot in the 4000 block of Karl Road on June 28, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy