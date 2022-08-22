19-year-old dead after being shot at vigil for man killed in same location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot last week while at a memorial in east Columbus for another man who was shot and killed at the same location.

Sincere Moore, 19, was in the front yard of a house on Aug. 18 at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road when an unidentified person walked up and shot Moore several times at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Moore was shot at a candle light vigil in remembrance of 21-year-old Lavarr Madison, who was shot and killed on the same block three days prior. Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in Madison’s murder .

Police are asking anyone with information about either murders to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

