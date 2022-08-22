ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

By Tim Renaud, Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYR6Y_0hQgGGj600

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston.

Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults.

While details about what led to the brawl remain unknown, responding officers said they were met with a large crowd inside the restaurant arguing and attempting to attack one another.

Officers worked to clear out the restaurant but said the crowd continued to verbally threaten and attack each other on multiple occasions.

South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests

According to a report from NCPD, A female suspect was told to stop approaching other groups, cursing and yelling but they said the woman disobeyed commands and continued to verbally attack people and “walk around officers to get to them.”

The woman was taken into custody for breach of peace but was released on scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6XrW_0hQgGGj600
    Dashawn Grant (Charleston County Detention Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1KLK_0hQgGGj600
    Lizeller Dixon (Charleston County Detention Center)

Two others were arrested and taken to the Charleston County Detention Center including 48-year-old Lizeller Dixon and 26-year-old Dashawn Grant – both charged with breach of peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWnem_0hQgGGj600

Eyewitness Kenneth MacBride says that the parking lot was very quiet, but all of a sudden several police cars came speeding in front of the store he works in.

“They just came flying in. I’ve seen cops in there before, but they were flying in,” said MacBride. “About 100 people evacuated and they were all screaming and cursing at each other. It was intense.”

MacBride thinks that the crowd of people and police did not leave for over an hour. He is unhappy that the incident happened.

“It doesn’t make me feel great to know that there are young children there for a birthday party witnessing something that they’re going to be traumatized by now. It’s just upsetting to see something like that happen,” said MacBride.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Hanahan Police releases new details after reported kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation to locate a missing child out of the Hanahan area is in progress and police released new information on the search. Lieutenant Cassie Brooks with the Hanahan Police Department told News 2 exclusively that authorities are looking at the situation as a “custodial kidnapping,” however they are awaiting confirmation […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese ends with two people charged

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina ended with two people being arrested, according to a police report. North Charleston Police were called to the restaurant on Rivers Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between numerous adults. (Video above:...
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Ncpd
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston PD previews ‘One Stop Shop’ hiring event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – North Charleston Police leaders say their force currently has a substantial shortage of officers. In an effort to address the shortage, Thursday the department previewed their One Stop Shop hiring event being held this weekend. “Every day that I’ve spent as a police officer,” North Charleston police chief Reggie Burgess […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Chief: Missing child found, search underway for father

UPDATE: Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner told News 2 that the missing 7-year-old girl was found in the Hampton Park area by officers with the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. He said the father, Christopher Constine, remains at large with warrants out for his arrest. Chief Turner said he does not know if the […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Driver killed in late-night Johns Island crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road. “A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy