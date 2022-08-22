ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County

By Sabrina Simms Robertson
Natchez Democrat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance Tuesday evening in locating a vehicle and suspect in the Monday morning burglaries and gunfire incident in the Woodhaven subdivision. He said his office released photos of the suspected vehicle Tuesday night...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Woodhaven shooting suspect’s criminal history includes accessory to attempted murder, stolen weapons charges

NATCHEZ — A suspect who allegedly burglarized cars and shot a gun at a homeowner who confronted him on Monday is no stranger to the Mississippi legal system. District Attorney for the Sixth Circuit Court District Shameca S. Collins said Wednesday Xavier Jenkins, 22, of Natchez, pleaded guilty in 2018 to accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
NATCHEZ, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Tuesday

The Vicksburg Police Department took three separate reports of items stolen from vehicles on Tuesday. Catalytic converters stolen from city landscaping trucks. Officers responded to the City of Vicksburg Landscaping Department at 3601 Patricia St. in reference to a theft on Tuesday at 7:18 a.m. The complainant reported that someone...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
County
Adams County, MS
County
Rankin County, MS
Adams County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Rankin County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Violent Crime
WJTV 12

Police: 18-year-old killed during gun exchange at Village Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex. The shooting happened at the Village Apartments near building 14. Officer Sam Brown said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside of his vehicle at the apartment complex. According to one of the occupants […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi River communities mourn death of high school employee. Police investigate as homicide pending autopsy.

Residents of a Mississippi river community are mourning as police investigate the death of a beloved high school employee who was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Police in Vidalia, Louisiana, responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive.
VIDALIA, LA
tippahnews.com

Multiple arrests made for kidnapping

Multiple arrests made for kidnappingCooperation and Communication Between Law Enforcement Results in Timely Arrest of Kidnapping/Assault Suspects. On August 21st, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Flowood Police Department that an injured male victim walked into their lobby and reported that he had been to an address located in the county to meet a female where he was assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Former Brandon police officer pleads guilty to rape

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi […]
BRANDON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Several Vicksburg residents arrested over the weekend on drug charges

Four Vicksburg residents were arrested for unrelated drug crimes by Vicksburg Police over the weekend. According to a press release, on Saturday, officers performed a traffic stop on Curtis Tippen, 49, on Interstate 20, near Highway 61 North. During the stop, police found approximately 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Tippen was...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy