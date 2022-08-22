Trayce Jackson-Davis named IU basketball’s first Blue Ribbon preseason All-American since Thomas Bryant

Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football 2022 position previews: The linebackers and bulls
The Daily Hoosier is previewing each position group during the final days leading up to the opening kickoff of the 2022 Indiana football season on Sept. 2 against Illinois (schedule here). Today we take a look at the linebacker and bull positions. For a complete position-by-position look at who is...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Dink Pate
Indiana continues to emphasize length as it dipped back into Texas for another 2024 prospect. The IU staff offered Dink Pate on Tuesday, he announced on his Twitter page. A Dallas, Texas product, Pate attends Pinkston H.S. He played there as a freshman before transferring to Prolific Prep and then returning to Pinkston for his junior campaign. Pate averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a high school freshman before bouncing around as a sophomore between multiple schools.
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Back for one more year, D.J. Matthews couldn’t let his children see him quit
A year ago, a torn ACL had D.J. Matthews questioning whether he should come back to Indiana. His dilemma cut even deeper — it also made him question if football was even the right career path. Matthews’ mental health, his spirit, and his manhood felt defeated after he got...
Indiana basketball: Projected starting lineup and key players for 2022-23
Indiana basketball is less than 80 days away from tipping off the season against Morehead State on November 7th and Mike Woodson has the talent and players to win this season. Not to sound like an over-excited fan, but this is one of the most exciting seasons for Indiana basketball fans since 2016-17, where the Hoosiers were ranked in the preseason AP polls at 11, which is likely around the spot where they’ll be ranked for this upcoming preseason rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana basketball announces key nonconference showdown in Las Vegas
Indiana basketball is heading west in the nonconference slate this season, playing a marquee opponent in Las Vegas during the 2022-23 schedule. In a press release Tuesday, the Hoosiers revealed the team will face Arizona for the first time in the “Las Vegas Clash.” That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 and will have a prime-time broadcast on FOX.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football special teams coordinator and OLB coach Kasey Teegardin fall camp Q&A
Watch as IU football assistant coach Kasey Teegardin met with the media this week at fall camp. Teegardin is both the special teams coordinator and the coach of the outside linebacker or “Bull” position. Indiana opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Illinois. Video credit...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football’s Tom Allen gives QB update, talks fall camp stock risers
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. Allen gave an update on the quarterback competition, discussed players who are likely to see the field at the offensive skill positions, and much more. Indiana opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2...
Alcohol, speeding factors in crash that killed, injured Indiana State University football players
RILEY — Alcohol consumption, speeding, and conditions caused by rain may have played a role in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others. A crash report made by a Vigo County Sheriff’s deputy states the five occupants of the car were on their way back […]
Indiana State University touts gains amid lower enrollment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The rate of people going to college in Indiana and around the country saw a decline during the pandemic. And while total enrollment is down at one local college, its leaders say it’s seeing growth in some key areas. Wednesday, Indiana State University released its enrollment data. ISU said its […]
WTHI
Shakamak volleyball wins thrilling five game match at RP
The Shakamak volleyball team won 3-2 at Riverton Parke. The Lady Lakers won the fifth game 15-11.
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
WHAS 11
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
