August 2022 Manufacturing Activity Grinds Forward Locally for First Time in Three Months
Manufacturing in the Phila. area showed slight improvement for Aug. 2022, but more recovery work remains.Image via iStock. The Phila.-area manufacturing industry topped its projections for Aug., expanding for the first time in three months. But there’s still a long way to go for this line of business to get fully churning again. Reade Pickert cranked out a regional update for Bloomberg.
Ample Ambler Apartments Now Available, Adding Ambitious Asset
The Crossings at Ambler Station, showing its onsite bark park.Image via Scully Company. The Crossings at Ambler Station, the community’s first new apartment complex in half a century, has been completed and now awaits its first tenants.
Citadel Credit Union Offers Advice for Getting Your Business Back Up and Running After COVID-19
Image via Citadel Credit Union. The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on our daily lives. The way we shop, do business, and work has changed drastically — and local businesses have been affected the most.
Toll Brothers Notes Ongoing Chill in Housing Market, Whispers Subtle ‘Brrr’ to Investors
Toll Brothers has seen some evidence of trends that may indicate a chilly housing recession, yet some key metrics of its performance remainImage via iStock. Toll Brothers, Fort Washington, indicated to investors last week that it is well aware of industry-wide evidence of a cool down of the years-long red-hot residential real estate construction market. Kit Norton nailed down the details of an evolving housing recession in Investors Business Daily.
Unisys Calculates a Female-Supportive Work Environment, Catches Forbes’ Attention for It
Unisys Corp., Blue Bell, has earned a 2022 Best Employers for Women distinction from Forbes.Image via iStock. Unisys Corporation, Blue Bell, has received recognition from Forbes in the publication’s 2022 America’s Best Employers for Women list.
Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore
Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.Image via Addison Bay at Philadelphia Magazine. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
