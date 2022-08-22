ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
August 2022 Manufacturing Activity Grinds Forward Locally for First Time in Three Months

Manufacturing in the Phila. area showed slight improvement for Aug. 2022, but more recovery work remains.Image via iStock. The Phila.-area manufacturing industry topped its projections for Aug., expanding for the first time in three months. But there’s still a long way to go for this line of business to get fully churning again. Reade Pickert cranked out a regional update for Bloomberg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Toll Brothers Notes Ongoing Chill in Housing Market, Whispers Subtle ‘Brrr’ to Investors

Toll Brothers has seen some evidence of trends that may indicate a chilly housing recession, yet some key metrics of its performance remainImage via iStock. Toll Brothers, Fort Washington, indicated to investors last week that it is well aware of industry-wide evidence of a cool down of the years-long red-hot residential real estate construction market. Kit Norton nailed down the details of an evolving housing recession in Investors Business Daily.
REAL ESTATE
Addison Bay, Local Activewear Brand, Reverse Migrates from the Shore to Ardmore

Marguerite Adzik, outside her developing new retail location in Ardmore's Suburban Square.Image via Addison Bay at Philadelphia Magazine. Many residents leave Montgomery County each summer to trek to the Jersey Shore, even briefly. Retail CEO and founder Marguerite Adzik, however, is using warm-weather season to bring her Addison Bay brand on a reverse migration. Laura Brzyski, Philadelphia Magazine, stretched her journalistic muscles to file the story.
ARDMORE, PA
Montgomery County, PA
