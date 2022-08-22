ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

18 things to do in the San Antonio area this fall

SAN ANTONIO – Fall is a favorite season for many and it’s something to look forward to after the brutally hot summer Texas has experienced. It signals the return of pumpkin spice and kicks off the start of the holiday season with Halloween and Thanksgiving. This year, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Complete New Menu at This Kozy Eatery is Sure to Please

Complete New Menu is Now at Tucker’s Kozy Korner, a San Antonio Eastside Restaurant. The complete new menu offerings at Tucker’s include Vietnamese coffees, pho, Texas barbecue plates, Southern comfort food and more. The Eastside joint will also be launching weekend brunch pop-ups with guest chefs!. Pop-Up Brunch.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Inside Margaritaville to see their nearly four pound nachos | Neighborhood Eats

SAN ANTONIO — Whatever time you're reading this, it's 5 o'clock somewhere. And if you're a Jimmy Buffett fan, you may know where this is going. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we wanted to find a restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, considering the destination was recently ranked as one of the most beautiful in the world, that radiates good vibes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lawn, TX
Bandera Bulletin

WTF closing Pipe Creek location

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot BBQ, or WTF BBQ for short, announced they will be closing their doors for business, officially, on August 28, citing increase in meat and supply costs. “We appreciate everyone who has supported us,” read a Facebook post from the veteran-owned location. “Unfortunately, without a severe price increase in our food and a drop in quality, we will no longer be able to keep our doors open.”
PIPE CREEK, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Happy Birthday, Jazz, TX

Celebrate six years of Jazz, TX this Tuesday, Aug. 23, with a two-hour concert by Doc Watkins and his orchestra. Brent “Doc” Watkins opened the club in 2016 in the basement of the Bottling Dept. Food Hall at Pearl and offers live jazz five nights a week plus a full menu of cocktails and classic Texas dishes. The atmosphere is unlike any other in San Antonio, and an evening inside feels like a true escape from the world upstairs. Reserve tickets for the anniversary show here. Tuesday, 8-10 p.m. 312 Pearl Pkwy., Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

Maverick Whiskey’s Bourbon Slush Recipe

A family drink recipe from Maverick Whiskey Distillery owners, Dr. Kenneth and Dr. Amy Maverick, on crafting their Maverick Whiskey Bourbon Slush at home – perfect for entertaining and beating the lingering summer heat! (See recipe below). San Antonio based – Maverick Whiskey Distillery distributes their products by Republic...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

4 new designs for Alazan Apache Courts await community feedback

SAN ANTONIO – Design firm Able City has released four potential plans for the Alazan Apache Courts. They are now asking for community feedback through a survey. The survey will run through Sept. 9 and they hope to have a master plan by October. Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Delicious Specials are Always Happening at This Uptown Hotel

Delicious Specials are Always on the Menu at Estancia del Norte’s LAZO With Don Strange & Paseo Bar. Look for delicious specials at both LAZO and Paseo at Estancia del Norte during Culinaria’s Restaurant Weeks which ends August 27th. At Paseo enjoy a delicious lite meal like the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volunteers needed to drive cancer patients to their appointments

SAN ANTONIO — If you have a car and time to spare, you could be someone’s ride to live-saving care. The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive patients to their appointments. The "Road to Recovery" program was put on pause in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure all patients get the care they need, the American Cancer Society plans to relaunch the program with the help of 14 volunteers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio Symphony reborn as the San Antonio Philharmonic

Last June 16, when the San Antonio Symphony management dissolved Texas’ longest running professional orchestra, San Antonio became the largest city without a professional symphony. Now, from the wreckage of that organization, the San Antonio Philharmonic has emerged. “It's a new organization, old orchestra. And we're really excited to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

