SAN ANTONIO — If you have a car and time to spare, you could be someone’s ride to live-saving care. The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive patients to their appointments. The "Road to Recovery" program was put on pause in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure all patients get the care they need, the American Cancer Society plans to relaunch the program with the help of 14 volunteers.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO