ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Holy Family University’s Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) Program Awarded Accreditation

The local university's Doctor of Psychology program was award accreditation of contingency. The Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) degree program at Holy Family University’s School of Arts & Sciences has been awarded accreditation on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA), with the accreditation effective as of March 18.
UNIVERSITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wynnewood, PA
Wynnewood, PA
Health
State
North Carolina State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
MONTCO.Today

Limerick Mom Thanks Red Cross Staff and Blood Donors Who Are Keeping Her Alive

Each summer, blood donations drop precipitously across the nation. Locally, drive attendance is down 40 percent, owing to factors such as donor travel and school vacations that shut common collection sites. Grateful for her continued access to the transfusions she needs, a Limerick blood donation recipient recently presented Red Cross staff members with a tangible thank you for their efforts. Stephanie Stahl reported the present for CBS3.
LIMERICK, PA
CBS Philly

Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late.  More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#General Health#Duke Regional Hospital#Main Line Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
MONTCO.Today

Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites

Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy