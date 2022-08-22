Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Related
Despite Progress Made in Fiscal 2022, Pottstown Hospital Owner Continues Bleeding Red
Tower Health's FY2022 performance was not aided by its Montgomery County-area hospitals.Image via iStock. Montgomery County and its nearby communities proved to be a tough environment to ailing Tower Health, as evidenced by its fiscal 2022 results. John George diagnosed the healthcare provider’s ongoing issues in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Local CPA & Advisory Firm Ready to Meet Tomorrow’s Leaders at Regional Campus Visits This Fall
Local students are gearing up for their return to campus, and so is RKL. The fast-growing advisory firm, which has an office in Exton, will visit several universities throughout Greater Philadelphia this fall to connect with the problem-solvers and business advisors of the future. Find RKL this fall at:. West...
General Lafayette Inn, Named for Revolutionary Strategist, Morphs into Site for Business Plotting and Planning
The former General Lafayette Inn, which is transitioning into a think-tank business site with a social beneficence objective.Image via Michael Klein at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Holy Family University’s Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) Program Awarded Accreditation
The local university's Doctor of Psychology program was award accreditation of contingency. The Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) degree program at Holy Family University’s School of Arts & Sciences has been awarded accreditation on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA), with the accreditation effective as of March 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limerick Mom Thanks Red Cross Staff and Blood Donors Who Are Keeping Her Alive
Each summer, blood donations drop precipitously across the nation. Locally, drive attendance is down 40 percent, owing to factors such as donor travel and school vacations that shut common collection sites. Grateful for her continued access to the transfusions she needs, a Limerick blood donation recipient recently presented Red Cross staff members with a tangible thank you for their efforts. Stephanie Stahl reported the present for CBS3.
CBS News
WATCH LIVE: Authorities looking to speak with victims of Norristown dance studio owner accused of recording women changing in business
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking to find victims of a dance studio owner accused of recording women getting changed in his illegal business at a residence in Norristown. A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
Major changes announced for 2 Philadelphia charter schools days before start of 2022-23 classes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be back to school for most students in Philadelphia on Monday, but some parents just found out two charter schools will not be welcoming students back to class as scheduled. One school is likely to close and the other will likely start a week late. More than 1,000 West Philadelphia families are in limbo right now. They're scrambling to find another school for their children to go to because their usual schools will not be opening on Monday. The shocking news about the start of the school year was shared on social media Thursday morning....
Cardinal O’Hara Grad Found a Good Place After Tragedy Struck. You Can Find It, Too
Theresa Agostinelli has had to travel a road with many unexpected curves before she found the good place where she is today, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. Her experiences prompted her to write a self-help guide for others, “The GRID System: Creating More of What’s Good in Your Life.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia's oldest high school welcomes new history-making president
Action News reporter Maggie Kent is a proud member of Class 267. On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater where the school's making history again.
West Chester University Alumna Met Love of Her Life Thanks to College Exchange Program
West Chester University alumna Pat Miller met the love of her life in 1974 during a college exchange program that took her to University of Hawaii, where Rob Miller was studying at the time, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for the Philadelphia Inquirer. As soon as they saw each other for...
13-year-old entrepreneur breaking disability stigmas with candle company
"At the age of 13, I'm lucky to have my company. We want to spread that love all across the world," said Shane Popiny.
Rydal OB-GYN Exits the World after 34 Years of Bringing Babies into It
Dr. Thomas Force, longtime obstetrician and gynecologist at several area hospitals, has passed at the age of 90. Abraham Gutman covered the loss of the Rydal healthcare professional in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Force spend more than three decades welcoming newborns in hospitals in and around Northeast Phila. For 12 years,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newtown Native, President of Local Homeowners Association, Remembered For Work in Community
Rayder is being remembered for her career in the pharmaceutical industry and her work in the Newtown community.Image via the family of Lisa Rayder, originally appearing in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Longtime Bucks County Judge, Former DA Set To Retire, But She Will Still Be On The Bench
Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbosn will be retiring in early October. A longtime Bucks County judge has announced her upcoming retirement, but she will not be leaving the bench for good. Jo Ciavaglia wrote about the judge’s plans for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbons...
Even After Closing 2 Chesco Hospitals to Ensure Financial Stabilization, Tower Health’s Reserves Remain Low
Brandywine Hospital when it was closed in January.Image via Steven Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite closing Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals in Chester County in a bid to ensure financial stabilization within the company, Tower Health’s troubles remain significant, writes Harold Brubaker for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
iqstock.news
Ducklings Early Learning Center Opens New Location in Wallingford, Delaware County
Ducklings Early Learning Center is opening their newest location in Wallingford, PA on Tuesday, September 6th. Wallingford is a community where everybody knows one another & helps each other out. Being from here, being able to bring good & quality childcare feels like the neighborly thing to do.”. — Halley...
MyChesCo
Main Line Health Hospitals Are Top Performers in New Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Ratings
RADNOR, PA — Main Line Health announced that its acute care hospitals have been rated as top national performers in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) latest Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, with Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital all ranked in the highest tiers.
fox29.com
Study: Most people consider themselves smart drinkers
A study found that most people think they are smart drinkers. Alex, Mike and Karen discuss on "Good Day Philadelphia."
Triassic Valley Forge Park: Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found There, as Well as Other Pa. Sites
Dinosaur footprint found in rocks onsite at Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2017. Of the remnants of the past that have been unearthed throughout Montgomery County, most residents are understandably familiar with those from the American Revolution. But as Stacker discovered in its state-by-state search for dinosaur fossils, the local turf holds treasures much older than that.
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0