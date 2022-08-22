Read full article on original website
Wedding Guest Mistakenly Cuts Into Untouched Wedding Cake Thinking ‘They Forgot to Serve It’
A woman made a horrible faux pas at a friend's wedding when she cut into the bride and groom's untouched wedding cake. Going viral on TikTok, wedding guest Hailey shared a video clip that shows her walking up her friend's cake during the reception, grabbing a knife and slicing into the pristine white confection, complete with bride and groom toppers.
People Are Confessing Shocking Secrets About Their Parents That They Shouldn't Know, And It's Wild
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
‘Greedy’ bride reveals tiered wedding system & people are really shocked
ANYONE who has ever planned a wedding can attest to how expensive it can be. However, a Reddit user's friend took it way to far when she asked her guests to contribute, but the request came with ridiculous rules. A Reddit user has shared the ridiculous system a friend of...
Maid-of-Honor Quits Sister's Wedding After Groom's Joke
The ability to laugh at oneself is an admirable characteristic. This shows that you are confident about who you are and can laugh at yourself without feeling embarrassed. Moreover, it is a sign of both self-assurance and self-awareness.
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Teenage girl refuses to let step-sister have her mother's wedding dress
A wedding dress holds a lot of sentimental value, especially if one of the parents associated with it is no more. So many brides wear their mother’s wedding dress for their marriage, trying to feel closer to their missing parent.
Bride questions whether she was wrong to edit sister-in-law’s white top in wedding photos
A bride has questioned whether she was wrong to ask her wedding photographer to edit her sister-in-law’s outfit in pictures from the event so it wouldn’t be the same white as her wedding gown.The woman, who goes by the username u/Low-Abbreviations352 on Reddit, posed the question in the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that her now-sister-in-law wore a formal jumpsuit with a white top and black pants to her June wedding, but that she hadn’t said anything at the time.However, according to the newlywed, when she was going through photos from the wedding after with...
Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
Bride Publicly 'Embarrassing' Mom-in-Law by Returning Wedding Money Praised
The future mother-in-law began using the gift to "control" aspects of the wedding, according to a poster on Reddit.
Mom Slammed for Not Wanting Daughter To Cut Sister Out of Her Wedding, Life
While the womens' mother says she doesn't want to "choose between" her daughters, many commenters pointed out she already had chosen between them.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law
A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
A Mom Told Her In-Laws Off After They Pressured Her For More Grandkids & It’s Totally Justified
A mom snapped back at her in-laws for pressuring her to have more kids and Reddit is rallying around in support. She took to “AITA” forum to share her situation and started off by explaining that she had a very difficult time with her first baby. “She was...
Bride Outraged After Learning Family Made Secret Bets on How Long Her Marriage Will Last
A woman on Reddit is outraged after learning her family secretly placed bets on how long her marriage will last. She is now considering canceling her wedding ceremony entirely. "My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month, but I'm planning to cancel everything and have a...
Brother Praised for Refusing to Attend Sister's Wedding He Is Paying For
The brother refused to attend after his sister decided not to invite his long-term girlfriend to the big day.
Mom Refusing To Watch Stepkids So Husband's Ex Can Attend Wedding Cheered
"He needs to manage his relationship with HIS ex wife and THEIR kids, it's not your job," commented one user.
Woman Praised for Refusing To Send Cousin Wedding Gift After Invite Snub
"No invite 100 percent means no gift. Not even a card," said one Redditor.
Wedding Guest Caught on Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment
