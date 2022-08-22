Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls students return to school for new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning was an exciting time for students, teachers, and parents as kids throughout the area returned to the classroom while others went to school for the very first time. Teachers like Sue Hodne say the first day can sometimes be one of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Schools stress traffic safety with the school year starting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With different schools back in session, many districts want to emphasize safety. This is the case for the Harrisburg School District which sees a lot of traffic during start and end times of school. Administrators say driving safety is something they stress, especially at...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
Madison Daily Leader
Rutland School District receives $5,000
Helping young people learn about agriculture has been a priority for one Rutland family since their oldest child was in elementary school. They invited their daughter’s class to tour their farm. Karee Wicks is now a teacher in the Howard School District, but Terry and Robin Wicks remain committed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Empire Mall staff preparing shoppers for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is winding down and school has started for some students already. If the first day of school had more to be desired or is still looming for you, staff at the Empire Mall are still showing off some popular items to try out for the next few months. Director of Marketing James Payer highlighted some of these items.
KELOLAND TV
Sanford breaks ground on Virtual Care Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health broke ground on a 60,000 square foot Virtual Care Center Tuesday, part of its $350 million virtual care initiative that began last year thanks to T. Denny Sanford. “Your landmark gift of $350 million is going to allow this organization to make...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
dakotanewsnow.com
School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls rent is up 27% compared to 2021, many struggling to keep up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the past year, the cost of just about everything has gone up, but one essential bill is rising faster than many people can handle. In Sioux Falls, rent for a two bedroom apartment is up more than 27 percent in just one year, leaving many tenants searching to find a way to make it through the unexpectedly high increases.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County considers future of proposed justice center
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Lincoln County, they need to determine how much they’re willing to spend....and when...for a justice center. What’s currently in place is barely making do thanks to the region-leading growth the county is experiencing. And every day a decision isn’t made is...
KELOLAND TV
All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
KELOLAND TV
The dangers of farming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Kidz-N-Coats Annual Golf Tournament set for Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th annual Kidz-N-Coats Classic is being held Friday, August 26 at Prairie Green Golf Course. The Kidz-N-Coats Classic benefits the charity Kidz-N-Coats which exists to provide new coats and school supplies to children in need. Every year South Dakota receives winter weather...
dakotanewsnow.com
CHANGE program addresses growing violence, shootings in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With growing violence and shootings in Sioux falls, many may wonder where to turn to stop these crimes. The directors of the CHANGE program in Sioux Falls launched their program last year and are ready to make a difference again this fall. The CHANGE...
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls Police Chief: addressing homelessness about more than laws
Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum told members of the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force on Monday that simply enforcing the law won't address the causes of homelessness. Thum spoke at the group's third meeting along with the city attorney and executive director of South Dakota Urban Indian Health. The homeless task force plans to offer policy ideas to city leaders by the end of the year.
Vermillion hires new police chief
The city of Vermillion has hired its next police chief.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
dordt.edu
A Christian university’s response to student loan forgiveness
On August 24, the Biden administration announced that they would forgive up to $20,000 per borrower for households earning less than $125,000. Since our inception, Dordt University has benefited from the United States government’s support and desire to help citizens attain a college degree. There is little doubt that higher education is a critical driver of a strong, healthy democracy.
KELOLAND TV
Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
KELOLAND TV
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
Comments / 0