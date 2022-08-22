Read full article on original website
Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to the governor. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
'Damn straight': Betsy Johnson reacts to news she made Oregon ballot
Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson has qualified for the Nov. 8 General Election as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. “Damn straight," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 25. "This is a momentous day for Oregon." Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan issued a statement Thursday that Johnson had...
Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot.
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
Nick Langworthy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Langworthy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District.
Tentative deal to end Ohio teachers strike
The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio's largest school district early Thursday reached a "conceptual agreement," tentatively ending a strike, which began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association did not disclose terms of the deal. The district's 47,000 students, who began the school year remotely on Wednesday, will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the week.
Florida First-Time Homebuyer Programs
If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Florida, you don’t have to bear all the financial burden on your own. With the help of a few choice mortgage programs, there are ways you can ease the stress and costs of buying a home. First-time Homebuyer Programs for Florida Residents.
Watch Now: Tennessee flood victims pay it forward to Kentucky survivors
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Humphreys County school leaders travel cross-state to offer KY support and expertise to help with the rebuilding process.
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Dinosaur tracks appear after drought in Texas state park
A summer of drought has dried up large parts of the Paluxy River in Texas, leading to the discovery of triangle-shaped tracks made by dinosaurs millions of years ago in the aptly named Dinosaur Valley State Park.
