ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Ex-Idaho lawmaker found guilty of rape denied retrial

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
IDAHO STATE
Lebanon-Express

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to the governor. Stitt announced Wednesday that Chief of Staff Bond Payne would resign effective Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lebanon-Express

'Damn straight': Betsy Johnson reacts to news she made Oregon ballot

Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson has qualified for the Nov. 8 General Election as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. “Damn straight," Johnson said in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 25. "This is a momentous day for Oregon." Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan issued a statement Thursday that Johnson had...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Texas State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lebanon-Express

Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot. That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Tentative deal to end Ohio teachers strike

The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio's largest school district early Thursday reached a "conceptual agreement," tentatively ending a strike, which began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association did not disclose terms of the deal. The district's 47,000 students, who began the school year remotely on Wednesday, will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lebanon-Express

Florida First-Time Homebuyer Programs

If you’re a first-time homebuyer in Florida, you don’t have to bear all the financial burden on your own. With the help of a few choice mortgage programs, there are ways you can ease the stress and costs of buying a home. First-time Homebuyer Programs for Florida Residents.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
Person
Donald Trump
Lebanon-Express

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol...
WHITESIDE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy