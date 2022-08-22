ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Habitual offender arrested when caught back behind wheel

A habitual traffic offender was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Tammy Lee Martinello, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Griffin View Drive near Winners Circle when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have an operable license plate light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the officer found the vehicle’s license plate was expired.
Daytona Mother Taped Kids Down After They Snuck Food, Police Say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A mother and grandmother were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly taping two children down as punishment for taking food they weren't supposed to. 30 year-old Ymani Bain and 72 year-old Frances Chew are charged with child abuse. A tip to police by the Department of Children...
COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you

Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride

This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
Man shot, killed in Brevard County, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — An adult man was shot and killed in Mims Monday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting on Cypress Avenue at about 6 p.m. They say they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, where...
Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station

PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her

A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing

Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
Two Killed in Osteen-Area Plane Crash

OSTEEN, Fla. - Two people are said by the Volusia Sheriff's Office to have been killed in a plane crash Wednesday in the Osteen area according to a VSO news release. The crash was called in just after 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, after the craft signaled to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
