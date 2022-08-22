Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
South Daytona mom arrested after son, 1, found unresponsive with THC in system, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 20-month-old son was found unresponsive with marijuana in his system, according to the South Daytona Police Department. Officers said they were called to a South Daytona home on Green Acres South around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and found a...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested when caught back behind wheel
A habitual traffic offender was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Tammy Lee Martinello, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Griffin View Drive near Winners Circle when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have an operable license plate light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the officer found the vehicle’s license plate was expired.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Mother Taped Kids Down After They Snuck Food, Police Say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A mother and grandmother were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly taping two children down as punishment for taking food they weren't supposed to. 30 year-old Ymani Bain and 72 year-old Frances Chew are charged with child abuse. A tip to police by the Department of Children...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you
Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Bunnell Police Department: Takin’ the Ride
This afternoon, the owner of a stolen gray Dodge pick-up truck in Jacksonville used technology to track the vehicle and found it stationary at the Jiffy convenience store at 700 N. State St (U.S. 1) in Bunnell. The owner called the store and confirmed the vehicle was there and asked the clerk to call 9-1-1, which they did and provided a description and direction of travel.
click orlando
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Man shot, killed in Brevard County, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — An adult man was shot and killed in Mims Monday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting on Cypress Avenue at about 6 p.m. They say they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, where...
WCJB
Palatka man arrested for mugging at gas station
PUTNAM, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Palatka was arrested after he robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint. Palatka police officers arrested 21-year-old Derric Monts after video footage appears to catch him mugging a man at a Walmart gas station. Monts, who was wearing a neon ski mask, fled...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Man found in swamp after leading Flagler County police on speedy chase
(WSVN) - Flagler County Police chased a driver who ended up in a swamp. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over the 23-year-old because he drove with a suspended license on West State Road 100, near U.S. 1. Alunzo Devon Peoples failed to halt...
orangeobserver.com
URGENT: Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga reported missing
Ocoee resident Onesimo Vela Arriaga, 53, is missing. Arriaga was last seen by family members on Sunday, Aug. 21, at a bus stop in the area of Clarke and Silver Star Road in Ocoee. According to the Ocoee Police Department, Arriaga was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black basketball...
WESH
Man charged after Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged in the death of a Leesburg woman found on Aug. 8. Melissa Smith was found dead on the floor of a laundry room of a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street. According to Leesburg Police Capt. Scott Mack, "This...
click orlando
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
WATCH: Florida Man Tries Stashing Meth Under Cop's Car During Traffic Stop
Eagle-eyed deputies immediately caught what the suspect was trying to do.
click orlando
1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Monday night in Ormond Beach, according to the police department. Police said the crash happened near Old Kings Road and Nova Road. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch |...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Two Killed in Osteen-Area Plane Crash
OSTEEN, Fla. - Two people are said by the Volusia Sheriff's Office to have been killed in a plane crash Wednesday in the Osteen area according to a VSO news release. The crash was called in just after 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, after the craft signaled to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
fox35orlando.com
Women accused of 'distraction-style' theft at Ross, other Central Florida stores
OCALA, Fla. - Police are asking the community for help identifying three women they said are linked to a ‘distraction-style’ theft at a Ross and similar thefts at another Central Florida retail store. Ocala police say on Aug. 9, the women entered Ross department store, located at 2701...
Comments / 8