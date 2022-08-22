ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

KXRM

21-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 94

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a serious crash and car fire on Highway 94 that closed down the road for hours. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 94 at mile post 15, west of Ellicott Sr High School. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KAKE TV

Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Two injured in south Wichita dog attack

Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers

Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday

RENO COUNTY — A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
WICHITA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Haviland youth dead after SUV accident in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an ac- cident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch....
SCOTT COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

