21-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 94
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a serious crash and car fire on Highway 94 that closed down the road for hours. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 94 at mile post 15, west of Ellicott Sr High School. […]
KRDO
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from Pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
KAKE TV
Crash sends car over a bridge in northeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - No one was hurt in a crash in northeast Wichita. The call came in just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 45th and Hillside. Police say two cars were driving east on K-254 and sideswiped each other, causing one of the vehicles to over the bridge and land under the overpass.
Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
kfdi.com
Two injured in south Wichita dog attack
Police said a 54-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured late Wednesday afternoon in an attack by two dogs in a south Wichita neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1800 block of East 52nd Street South just before 5 p.m. on a report of an animal bite. They found the girl with bites to her face and head and the woman had bites to her hands. The girl was taken to surgery and was expected to make a full recovery, while the woman was expected to be discharged after treatment with a follow-up visit to a surgeon.
kfdi.com
Wichita man sentenced in killing of former girlfriend
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 shooting death of his former girlfriend. A judge gave the sentence to 29-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas, who will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years. Caballeros-Yescas pleaded guilty in February to a charge of felony first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica.
KWCH.com
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers
Jensen Hughes will conduct a third-party review of the Wichita Police Dept., the city manager’s office and the city’s human resources department. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers...
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
RENO COUNTY — A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge.
KAKE TV
Police investigate shooting near Wichita bar
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are investigating a bar fight that led to someone firing a gun early Wednesday morning in northeast Wichita. Officers responded to shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. at Mulligans near K-96 and Rock. Officers learned that approximately an hour prior to the 911 call, two...
kfdi.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
kiowacountysignal.com
Haviland youth dead after SUV accident in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an ac- cident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch....
Driver dead after semi trucks involved in Kan. head-on crash
KINGMAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 1 a.m. Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Marcus W. Craven, 72, Pueblo, Colorado, was eastbound on U.S. 54 two miles west of Kingman. The semi crossed the center...
Wichita man convicted of killing woman in apartment parking lot
A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman that happened back on April 30, 2016.
Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Jail
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died early Wednesday afternoon at the Sedgwick County Jail.
Police: Family dog attack injures Kan. woman, 10-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and animal control officials are investigating a dog attack that sent a woman and a juvenile to the hospital. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of E 52nd Street South in Wichita for an animal bite call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Update: Fire under control in east Wichita
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of S. Hickory Stick Cir., northeast of 143rd Sreet East and Harry.
Pueblo County Sheriff warns of phone scam
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the community of a phone scam targeting Pueblo residents. In a Tweet, PCSO warned that a caller is impersonating a sheriff’s deputy and requesting money for citations. The caller’s phone number even appears as the sheriff’s office, but the number has been spoofed. PCSO […]
Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
