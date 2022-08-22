ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cars stranded on Dallas interstate during flash flooding

By Courtney Delaney
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL VIA: Storyful) — As rain continues to fall in Texas the Metroplex is facing some difficulty after areas received more than 12 inches of rain.

Drivers had to be rescued from their cars after flash flooding hit Interstates 30 and 45 in Dallas, Texas, in the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, local media reported.

Footage recorded by Tenika Fox around 12:30 am on Monday morning shows sections of roads covered with water and vehicles unable to move. Several drivers had to be rescued according to local media reports.

A Flash Flood Warning was in place for Dallas overnight.

Credit: Tenika Fox via Storyful

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

