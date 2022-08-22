ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Public Schools superintendent lays out goals for new year

By Nicole Brady
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dn2CZ_0hQgF6ws00

DENVER — As a new school year begins for thousands of Denver students, Denver7 anchor Nicole Brady spoke with DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero about the district's strategic plan, equity, teacher pay, school board drama and test scores.

Note: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Nicole Brady: What is the overriding theme this year as we sort of move beyond the last two years of COVID and how that clouded the beginning of every school year? Is the feeling different this year?

Dr. Alex Marrero: Very different. Thank you for that question. I've said it to my board. I've said it to the public, I've said it to my leaders and my teachers that although I loved the last year, it was a great exploration for me, it was the uncertainty of what the year was going to be for me and for everybody else, for parents. So when I compare last year to this year, it's hard to compare the two. But if I can, I'm much more excited about this year because I can guarantee some things, I can guarantee some strategy, I can guarantee some certainty in terms of what we did well last year. So it's not going back to normal because normal was never good enough.

NB: Let's talk a little more about the strategic plan . What does it mean to lay out a strategic plan and how will that guide your decisions?

AM: I want to clarify terminology. I'm big on words. It’s a strategic roadmap. That may seem insignificant for some, but it's very important for me. So strategic thinking doesn't go away. A road map has many ways that you can get to your destination. A plan is very rigid. And what happened there in the pandemic, there were a lot of plans that were crumbled up and tossed out the window. So strategic plans went out the window. So we're not functioning under a plan, we're functioning in a mindset, thinking strategically in a strategic roadmap. So if we do have to pivot, we will pivot, but we won't lose sight of our goals.

NB: You mentioned that equity is woven into your system?

AM: We do not have a chief of equity anymore. Equity is everybody's responsibility. It's our collective responsibility. So equity is the work of everyone from our bus driver who picks up the student the morning to the escort to paraprofessional, who supports them on the way to the classroom.

NB: By the time this interview airs, we will have seen the new standardized test data . I was able to receive a copy of it already. And we do know that students suffered learning loss during the pandemic. Have you started to lay out goals, specific goals for math literacy and graduation goals?

AM: Of course. The data is out, so everybody has seen it. What I can say is that it's a shared offense, what's happened to our educational system. So DPS is not immune and is also not the only district that really needs to recover. What we can say is, our schools unfortunately need to do better if we're looking at our scores. But I have to also say that it was expected. And you'll see that we have intentional measures and metrics in our roadmap to make sure that we close our gaps.

NB: How are bilingual learners doing?

AM: Our multilingual learners, as expected, really suffered in terms of the most recent data. Those are the ones that usually receive the most support. And support was interrupted in the last few years. So that's why the data is not surprising. Especially in the younger grades of primary grades. Dual language research shows that once you get into grade three, four or five, six, that's when students take off in both languages. And if you don't see something attributed in terms of achievement, it's okay. The research shows that that's what happens when you are being taught in two different languages. But when it comes to our multilingual learners, which is a different group of students in a different axis of the educational model, every moment counts and data shows that every moment did matter.

NB: We need good teachers, obviously, to achieve those goals. But many teachers can't afford to live in the area where they teach. They can't afford to buy a home and rent has gone up. What are your concerns about that?

AM: I'm happy that this has become something of late that we're speaking about. It's not just a teacher issue. It's not just an educator issue. It's also a parent concern as well. And it's not just moving up to Broomfield, it's moving out of state. So we're losing them altogether. And I don't have an answer for that because there's not a DPS solution. We're part of the solution. I know that we can do something, whether it's, you know, building low-income housing and perhaps even on DPS property, all controversial topics. But what I'm saying is, I'm willing to come to the table to see how I can be part of the solution, because once we lose institutional knowledge, that's a major loss for DPS. And once we lose parents and the corresponding students, then now we have to downsize our footprint. And no one wants to talk about school closures, which is an inevitable. And as you're seeing around our community, our neighboring districts have already announced closures. Don't be surprised if we're next, because the numbers dictate what we have to do. So I beg your forgiveness, but it's something that we need to do for us to make sure that every student gets the best educational experience.

NB: I want to talk a little bit about the school board, what would you say to parents who are reading these articles about the school board not being on the same page when it comes to their students?

AM: I can say that not only are they fully functional, they're incredibly brilliant in my one-on-ones. So I have incredible amount of respect for all seven of them because when I meet with them, not only do they push my thinking, I see their passion in every session. I want to acknowledge that perhaps when they get together, as of late they haven't been in a common accord. But I know that's going to change because now we have a strategic road map.

NB: Are there competing interests between Hispanic and Black students or white and students of color?

AM: Well, I think that we need to work together for not only those students, but for all students. I inherited a Black Excellence Resolution. And also, we've been under a consent decree that addresses multi-lingual learners. It shows how unified this district really is. So I do not think that there is a Black and brown debate. What I think is a Black and brown support mechanism that needs to continue to happen because I inherited one. And I think that our board members are really passionate,but I don't think there's a divide at all.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent lays out goals for 2022-2023 school year

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

These Denver schools still don’t have air conditioning

School started in Denver on Monday, and with temperatures climbing into the high 80s this week, 48 campuses still don’t have air conditioning.That’s fewer than the 55 campuses that didn’t have air conditioning in 2020, when Denver Public Schools asked voters to pass a $795 million bond for a slew of projects, including installing air conditioning at 24 schools. Voters overwhelmingly passed the bond.Hot classrooms are a perennial problem in Denver,...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Jefferson County Public Schools will name multiple schools recommended for closure

Jefferson County parents, teachers, and elementary school students are nervously waiting to see if their school lands on a district list of elementary schools recommended for closure. District officials will present its recommendations to the school board Thursday night. Once the school board votes on the recommendations in November, the schools on the final list will close at the end of this school year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Record

Denver-area schools struggle to hire substitute teachers, bus drivers as classes begin: “There’s a shortage everywhere”

Just weeks into the new 2022-23 academic year, schools are facing what is becoming a familiar hurdle: staffing shortages. School districts in the Denver metro area are struggling to find paraprofessionals to assist teachers in classrooms and enough people to drive school buses. The substitute teacher shortage, which caused some schools to shut down last year, also persists, raising fears about what might happen if there’s another uptick in the transmission of the coronavirus.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Public Schools#School Board#K12
Axios Denver

Denver opts out of state family leave program

Denver will develop its own paid family leave system, one which city officials say will be better than the state's current offering.Driving the news: The Denver City Council voted on Monday to decline participating in Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, or FAMLI.The program requires that employers provide time off for life events like pregnancies and family emergencies. Between the lines: Council voted 10-1 to approve a resolution declining the city's participation, with council member Candi CdeBaca voting no.CdeBaca suggested the city's system will most benefit its highest earners and make it harder to attract new city employees. The...
DENVER, CO
coloradofoic.org

A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening

Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Denver

RTD's new police chief comes with a prickly past

The Regional Transportation District's newly appointed police chief is bringing some baggage to Denver. Driving the news: RTD officials this week named Joel Fitzgerald Sr. to lead the district's small safety arm, which spans eight counties and 40 cities across the metro.The Philadelphia native has master's and doctorate degrees in business administration, plus three decades of law enforcement experience — including serving as police chief in four cities.Yes, but: The last three years of Fitzgerald's public safety career have proven prickly. Fitzgerald resigned earlier this month as police chief in Waterloo, Iowa — a little more than two years into...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Montessori School of Aurora to close after 2 decades of operation

AURORA | All good things must come to an end — even preschools. Friday will be the last day in operation for the Montessori School of Aurora, which will then be closing its doors and selling off all its materials. It’s a bittersweet decision for owners Lori and Joe Contreras, who have operated the family-run business for 27 years.
AURORA, CO
Westword

The Bus Is Free in August, but Drivers Sometimes Pay the Price

I’ve always loved riding the bus, and regularly took RTD's 52 line from Regis University to downtown Denver for internships, Rockies games and bar crawls when I was in college. I never felt unsafe, and once when I fell asleep on my way to work after staying too late at a Fourth of July party, a fellow commuter who knew my stop woke me and made sure I didn't miss it.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

RTD has appointed a new chief of police, and wow, does he have a big job

Back in March, RTD’s Chief of Police and Emergency Management, Robert Grado, retired as head of the district’s small police force. On Tuesday, RTD announced Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr., who has three decades of law-enforcement work under his belt and has served as police chief in four cities, would be taking the role.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy