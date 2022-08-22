Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
KETV.com
Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team
TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
kscj.com
CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN
CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
thereader.com
Best of the Big O: 2022 Readers’ Choice – Dining Winners
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.
York News-Times
These football fans don’t have to cross the pond to see Nebraska play
Not all of the Nebraska football fans headed to Dublin have to cross the ocean; some already live there — or live nearby. The Huskers were rolling toward a national championship that year and tickets were playing hard to get — and costly if you could. But Randy...
daystech.org
Omaha station moves into new facility, debuts new set
As a part of a transfer to a brand new broadcast facility this summer season, Gray Television’s WOWT has debuted a brand new set from FX Design Group. In 2021, WOWT introduced it will transfer from its Omaha dwelling of seven a long time to a high-rise workplace constructing subsequent door that had not too long ago been vacated The constructing – often known as Blackstone Plaza – was renovated by a neighborhood developer, together with constructing out new area for WOWT, which is thought on-air as “6 News WOWT.”
iheart.com
An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man
An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
WOWT
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For nine years, the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been a destination in Lincoln. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena has been an amazing project,” Tom Lorenz, PBA Manager said. The arena has hosted some of music’s biggest names, set the stage for graduates and transformed into a...
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
KETV.com
Omaha pilot hurt in plane crash ready to return to sky after rehab at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals
OMAHA, Neb. — It's been a long year since Jeff Kloster was seriously hurt in a plane crash. But now, the pilot has been at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Omaha working on getting stronger and back into the sky. Kloster was flying from Omaha to Fargo, North Dakota last...
Kearney Hub
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River.
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
York News-Times
Harvard starts study in Lincoln, Omaha looking at effect of short-term incarceration
A Nebraska nonprofit began approaching recent arrestees in Lancaster and Douglas counties this week to ask if they would participate in a new Harvard School of Law study investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people's lives. Those who agreed had a 50-50 chance of randomly being chosen for the...
Comments / 0