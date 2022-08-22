ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Town#Ireland#Sister City#Wowt#Huskers#Flanagan Visitor Centre#The Diocese Of Omaha#Boys Home
KETV.com

Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team

TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
kscj.com

CHARGES FILED IN MEMORIAL DAY DROWNING NEAR MONDAMIN

CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A BOATING FATALITY ACCIDENT ON THE MISSOURI RIVER DURING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE HARRISON COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE HAS FILED CHARGES OF INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AND BOATING WHILE INTOXICATED AGAINST 22-YEAR-OLD GARRETT VANDERHEIDEN OF FREMONT, NEBRASKA. VANDERHEIDEN WAS THE OPERATOR OF A RED-AND-WHITE SCARAB THAT...
MONDAMIN, IA
daystech.org

Omaha station moves into new facility, debuts new set

As a part of a transfer to a brand new broadcast facility this summer season, Gray Television’s WOWT has debuted a brand new set from FX Design Group. In 2021, WOWT introduced it will transfer from its Omaha dwelling of seven a long time to a high-rise workplace constructing subsequent door that had not too long ago been vacated The constructing – often known as Blackstone Plaza – was renovated by a neighborhood developer, together with constructing out new area for WOWT, which is thought on-air as “6 News WOWT.”
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man

An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy