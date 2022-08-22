Read full article on original website
How to Build Genuine Pride
Using shame as motivation to succeed in life and love creates genuine pride. Shame-avoidance can undermine the motivation to be successful and true to yourself. Shame-avoidance can create false pride or a fragile ego in constant need of defense. Shame is the most dreadful emotional experience. A painful perception of...
How to Be True to Yourself as a Young Adult
An authentic individual is one who strives for an alignment between the inner self and its outward expression. A new study examined authenticity along three dimensions: self-alienation, authentic living, and accepting external influence. You can develop certain aspects of authenticity on your own, but external intervention can have immense positive,...
How We Decide Who Our Friends Are
Defining the boundary that separates friends from acquaintances can be tricky. One's cultural background is a key factor in how friendships are managed. Because friendships require an investment of time and resources, we can only manage a limited number of them at one time. Having "chemistry" with another person is...
The Importance of Compassion and Kindness in Today’s World
When a person returns another's lack of kindness, negativity spreads and gains momentum. Acting with compassion in a confrontational situation can neutralize what could become a very unpleasant encounter. A compassionate response can look like counteracting negativity, setting healthy boundaries, and stepping away. Challenging times can make for some very...
Beyond Romance: The Role of Love in Psychology and Medicine
Love is marginalized in academic studies and science-based education because it is not directly measurable. A different way of understanding love may be one of the most pivotal shifts in accelerating healing in medicine and psychology. When the Beatles came out with a song titled “All You Need Is Love,”...
Why Money Doesn't Buy Happiness
It's often said that money doesn't buy happiness, and, in a 2010 study, Kahneman and Deaton show that it doesn't. Nevertheless, most people apparently think that it does. Kahneman and Deaton found that "emotional well-being" is associated with social interaction rather than with higher income. The old saw “money can’t...
Why Shouldn’t I Stay Angry?
Anger is a useful emotion, but it can become toxic. Cultivate awareness of when and why you're angry. Aim to keep your anger productive and make sure it doesn't take over your life. Lately, everyone seems to be angry. We hear it in the lyrics of songs, from the actions...
A Positive Focus Might Be the Key to a Better Mood
Happier people tend to focus more on positive things. Our negativity bias causes us to notice threats, but some research suggests we can choose to focus on the positive and feel better. You can get better at noticing the positive things with awareness and intentional practice. Yesterday was hot. The...
What Does Autism Really Look Like?
Many people know the word "autism," but few know the world of autism. Society cannot truly accept an issue that it is not completely aware of. As a grown man, I do not represent the prevalent mental constructs of what autism “is.”. Many people know the word autism, but...
Harness Your Thoughts and Choose Hopefulness
If you want to live your best life and master the keys to health and healing, the place to start is by harnessing your thoughts. Over the course of three decades, I have counseled scores of people struggling with many different types of problems. Each of these painful situations has confirmed a truth I learned years ago: What goes on in your head will come out in your actions, attitudes, and ambitions.
What Does It Mean to Feel Like You Have Nothing to Say?
In the context of psychoanalysis, the patient’s feeling that they have nothing to say is often an indication of transference feelings. Sometimes the feeling that you have nothing to say is a defense against something you do not want to say. Feeling you have nothing to say is sometimes...
The Dark Side of Staying Positive
Obsessively enforcing a superficially bright, optimistic mindset, in the face of serious emotions, is known as toxic positivity. Being too positive is related to emotional suppression, which often has negative effects on your mood or your health. The communication strategies mentioned here may help you avoid unhelpful positivity and strive...
Why I Don't Show My Emotions as an Autistic Woman
Autistic people tend to experience emotional regulation issues. They may find it difficult to appraise emotional situations, or may suppress their emotional responses. Good appraisal skills are linked to positive mental well-being and suppression is linked with depression. Autistic people often have difficulties with emotional regulation,1 which refers to someone’s...
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
The Suffocation Model of Marriage
In the past, a common reason for getting married was to fulfill one’s basic needs (e.g., food, shelter). These days, marriage has become more important for the fulfillment of eudaimonic needs (e.g., autonomy, growth, self-actualization). Individuals who move frequently tend to depend more on their romantic partners to have...
Forgiveness Is the Key to Healing from Food and Body-Image Issues
Forgiveness has a positive effect on health and well-being. Forgiveness is a selfish act—it’s done not to make a problematic situation go away but to free you from anger and bitterness. Being unable to forgive yourself for something you have done to another is equally damaging. Most moral...
Beauty Goggles: The Attractiveness Halo Effect Across Cultures
In the halo effect, people tend to attribute socially desirable personality traits to physically attractive individuals. New research examined cross-cultural differences in the “attractiveness halo effect” in 11 world regions. More attractive faces were rated as more confident, emotionally stable, intelligent, responsible, sociable, and trustworthy. Research has demonstrated...
